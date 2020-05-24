PS5 could compose dynamic game soundtracks using proprietary AI

A new patent for PlayStation 5 hints at an AI that can generate game music based on player performance and in-game scenes on the go.

The minds behind the next Playstation 5 They are looking for new ways to improve a player's gaming experience, and a new patent may have revealed a feature that will allow the console to generate musical soundtracks based on a given style of play or emotion using AI. Details about Sony's next-generation console have come to light at an increasing rate in recent months, and rumors point to a system release date in November 2020.

The trickle of new information began with the "Road to the PS5"Live presentation from lead architect Mark Cerny in March, detailing the new console's promising SSD hard drive that will even let you play games from older PlayStation systems like the current PS4. Then came the presentation of the significantly different DualSense controller, which It caused quite a stir among fans during the month of April. While the console itself has yet to be revealed yet, the focus now appears to have shifted towards the system software, with rumors that its line of games will be announced soon and hints a new program that could allow a much more personal game experience through the music heard during a given game session.

Sony has filed a new patent for a feature called "Dynamic music creation in games. "This technology consists of an AI system that monitors the characters on the screen of a game, the emotions that are transmitted in a certain scene, or even the location, the style of play and the performance of the player in the game to generate the band. sound of said game on the go. According to the patent itself, this is done by mapping one or more musical motifs to a programming vector, which in turn is assigned to a certain emotion. When the game detects that emotion transmitted in the game, the type and tone of the music assigned to the vector is generated. It is unclear if this feature will be present on the PS5 at launch or at a later time, or if it is intended for an even more advanced piece of hardware, but it is possible.





So far, Sony has promised a host of exciting new features and technologies for the PS5, with the console demonstrating its impressive graphics capabilities during a recent technology demo of Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5.. Later, John Wick Hex Developer Mike Bithell talked about the aforementioned DualSense haptic feedback technology in a recent podcast, claiming that it can simulate sensations like the sensation of raindrops falling from the sky. Still, certain former Sony employees are hinting that the PS5 still holds a number of secrets that have yet to be revealed.

These secrets could include the new "Dynamic music creation"Which fits with Sony's past promises to improve the overall gaming experience on the PS5. Imagine a player struggling with a level, and the soundtrack grows more tense and desperate as their health declines and enemies begin to outnumber them. Then when that player begins to gain the upper hand and gain a much-needed second wind, the music becomes more hopeful and triumphant, reflecting the emotions the player feels in snatching victory from the jaws of defeat. Such a cinematic setting might very well be possible in the Playstation 5, which is ready to usher in the latest generation of consoles when it hits stores sometime this holiday season.

