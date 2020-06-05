PS5 Game & Console Bundles Likely To Arrive By Holiday 2020

This is what PlayStation 5 video games are likely to hit official PS5 console packages for later this year during the holiday season as well.

There are some pretty good guesses players can make about upcoming ones. Playstation 5 games may receive a console package this holiday season. Sony's next next-gen video game console is slated to arrive sometime during the Holiday 2020 launch window, and while gamers still don't know how much the new PS5 console will cost or look like, they have some indication of what games will be available.

Previously, Sony confirmed in its official PlayStation blog that the PlayStation 5 will be able to play over four thousand different PS4 games at launch, and it was recently confirmed that thirty-eight additional games will be released on the PS5 in a number of Official PlayStation Magazine. Although exactly when Sony's PS5 console will be available to buy has yet to be reported, it's easy to imagine that the company will want to combine its next-generation gaming system with some exciting PS5 games as well.

Looking at the list of upcoming confirmed PlayStation 5 games, it's easy to imagine what a good PS5 console bundle would be. First, a good console package game should be one that many people want to play, like the packages offered for games like The last of us part 2 and Marvel & # 39; s Spider-Man. Second, only games that are confirmed to be released alongside the PlayStation 5 can be considered, making upcoming confirmed but far-away titles like The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield They are not eligible.

PS5 Game & Console Bundle: Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft's next entry in the Assassin & # 39; s Creed The franchise appears to be a brutal, graphically impressive game and is slated to launch on current and next-gen consoles. Players haven't received too much official information about Assassin & # 39; s Creed Valhalla However, although much of the game's reveal was marred by various leaks prior to its announcement, but players know that they will be playing as a character named Eivor and that the map in the game is larger than Assassin & # 39; s Creed Odyssey. With Ubisoft's penchant for marketing and its seemingly endless budget, it's easy to imagine joining PlayStation for a Assassin & # 39; s Creed Valhalla PS5 console package.

PS5 Game and Console Bundle: FIFA 21 (or Madden 21)

the FIFA The games make up one of EA's most powerful franchises, and their popularity around the world is something it would be easy to imagine Sony wanting to capitalize on. All of EA's annual sports titles are slated to hit PS5, but FIFA 21 it is the most likely to get its own console package, at least in Europe. It is entirely possible for Sony to change the FIFA 21 PS5 console package for a Madden 21 version in the United States, since the popularity of soccer is much, much smaller there.

PS5 Game & Console Bundle: Godfall

Godfall It was the first new IP announced for PlayStation 5 and it is rumored to be a launch game for the system. Although the inclusion of the title in the list of confirmed games on PS5 showed a release date of "To be announced" Godfall It was also listed as the launch title for the new console. This could be because the actual release date of the PS5 has yet to be announced, and when it does, Sony will most likely want to bring its newest IP to early console users. The company has been hugely successful with first-party titles on PS4, and they will surely try to continue that trend into the PS5 era.

At the moment it is impossible to say exactly which games will be converted to PS5 console bundles for the holidays, but there is a good chance that at least one of the above titles will. Selling a new and expensive video game console is never easy, and Sony needs to make sure that Playstation 5 It has enough new games and experiences to make the purchase worthwhile for the players.

