PS5 Reveal Event Will Happen Soon, But Sony Doesn’t Know When

Having delayed its planned PS5 reveal event in the wake of BLM protests, Sony has hinted that the show will continue soon.

The revelation of the Playstation 5 console will be proceed in the near future, you just don't know when. Previously scheduled for Thursday, June 4, 2020, the presentation of Sony's next-generation system was suspended earlier this week in a show of solidarity with continued Black Lives Matter protests across the United States.

This announcement was one of many delays that were made this week amid continued protests, and EA postponed a previously scheduled first look Madden NFL 21 and a series of Call of Duty Ads are canceled to keep the media's focus on those who say the name of racial equality. Even Sony itself has weighed in on the protests, joining forces with competitor Xbox console to show support for those involved in social media not long after the PS5 presentation was delayed. However, it appears that their pre-scheduled console reveal might take place sooner than fans thought.

According to a report by PushSquare Last night, Sony hinted that they will reveal a new date for the PS5 presentation "soon" in an update to the description of the event's announcement video on YouTube, despite the fact that the video itself remains unchanged. So far, this has been the only new information the company has released since the event was postponed on Monday.

In addition to this recent delay, Sony has been increasing the number of PS5-related revelations in recent weeks, opening up in more detail about the system's planned backward compatibility with previous PlayStation console games, and even implying that the system could come out in black. mate. In addition to the previously announced white finish. Even the aforementioned console had woken up long before it was put on hold, and many viewers believed it would avoid making the same mistakes that Microsoft made during its own Xbox X-Series showcase event last month.

Even though Sony certainly made the right decision by postponing its PlayStation 5 reveal event in the wake of the ongoing protests that have been raging across the United States in recent days, it is arguably better for them to reschedule the presentation as soon as possible. given the rumor about the new system. However, choosing the right time to continue the presentation will be a difficult choice, especially with no indication that those demos will slow down soon. Still, only time will tell when Sony decides to reveal the Playstation 5 for everyone to see, even while struggling with far bigger problems than the newest gaming console will be.

Source: PushSquare, Youtube

