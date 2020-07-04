PSA: please stop microwaving your books to get rid of the coronavirus

Here's one: don't microwave your books to get rid of the coronavirus.
That's the word from the employees of the Kent District Library in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
A few days ago, the library received a book that appears to have been burned in a microwave.
Elizabeth Guarino-Kozlowicz, regional manager for the Kent District Library, believes it has something to do with Covid-19.
"I'm really not sure why anyone would do this," Kozlowicz told CNN.
He also presented his case in a Facebook post.
You see, every book in that library, and in libraries across the country, has a metallic radio frequency identification (RFID) tag that can be burned and burned in a microwave. Tags can also catch fire, the Facebook post said.
But it does pose the question: How do Do we know that our books are virus free?
Earlier this year, the Institute for Museum and Library Services (IMLS) held a webinar on this same topic with David Berendes, CDC epidemiologist.
"We are following the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines to ensure proper sanitation of shared library materials. Each book is quarantined for 72 hours after it is returned to us," he said. Kozlowicz.