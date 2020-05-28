PUBG Mobile could be getting a new map called Fourex: report

PUBG Mobile will soon receive a major new addition with a new map to play as well as a new weapon and vehicle. A new classic map has appeared in the beta version of the game, and could be coming to the normal version of the game in the near future. It's called ‘Secretmap & # 39; in beta, but a report suggests the name of this new map could be podría Fourex & # 39 ;. PUBG Mobile also featured this new map on Twitter with some postcards showing four different areas of the map.

The new classic map in PUBG Mobile beta is relatively smaller than an average map like Erangel. The total number of players on this map is also less than that allowed in Erangel and Miramar. It comes with some new buildings that have some similarities to Sanhok's, which is another relatively smaller map, as well as some buildings taken from Erangel. The terrain is a little different and includes snow areas and grass areas. It also has a Monster truck rideable as a new vehicle, as well as the P90 machine gun. There is also a new shotgun called SPAS-12.

There are some changes in the game, as well as that enemies are automatically marked when you shoot them. Interestingly, there are some areas with treasure chests, but they don't open as of now. Also, the new secret map is the first map that comes first to the mobile version of the game.

According to a Dotesports report, this new secret map could be called "Fourex". It has four main parts that are similar to some areas on the Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi maps. These four areas were previously joked by PUBG Mobile on Twitter in the form of four postcard images with stamps showing each area of ​​the new map.

PUBG Mobile will receive a major update on June 1 along with a "mystery jungle" mode, but that might not include this new map. As of now, there is no information on what the official name of the map will be and when it will reach PUBG Mobile. Also, since the new secret map is in the beta version of the game, it is not the final version and you can see changes when it is officially released.