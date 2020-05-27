PUBG Mobile to Get "Mystery Jungle" Mode on June 1, Teaser Reveals

PUBG Mobile is adding a new mode called "Mysterious Jungle" on June 1. The team behind the popular game Battle Royale sparked the arrival of the new mode through a tweet released on Wednesday, without specifying any particular details. Earlier this month, PUBG Mobile brought Royale Pass Season 13 with two Cartoon Rangers named Ice Ranger and Fire Ranger. The mobile game also added the Miramar map via the 0.18.0 version update that was released before Royale Pass season 13.

The tweet that causes the Mysterious Jungle mode in PUBG Mobile It includes An image that shows two players looking at a map of Sanhok. This suggests that players would receive some new scavenger hunts through the new mode that might be unique to the Sanhok map.

PUBG Mobile scoffed at the debut of the Mysterious Jungle mode when launching Royale Pass Season 13. It was at that time called the Jungle Adventure mode that it was designed to bring totems to grant blessings to players or give them some in-game supplies. . You can also wait for hot air balloons so that players can inspect the battlefield.

Of course, we have to wait until June 1 to see what PUBG Mobile has exactly next for gamers.

To remember, the last major update that was provided to PUBG Mobile players was version 0.18.0 which updated the Miramar map with new landscapes, housing areas, roads, and resources. That update also Cheer Park as a new social area to allow up to 20 players to interact in real time.

PUBG Mobile in the recent past also added Arctic mode for the Vikendi map and Bluehole mode for the Erangel map.

