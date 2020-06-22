Public Employees Allegedly Destroy Black Lives Matter Poster

Two public employees in Ventura County, California, one working with the Sheriff's Office and another formally employed by the district attorney, were caught on camera destroying a Black Lives Matter sign, authorities said.

Darrin Stone, an employee of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office since 2005, could be seen on surveillance video twice while using a knife to smash a sign posted on a fence in Thousand Oaks, according to a report in Thousand Oaks Acorn.

"I am deeply disappointed that one of our employees has engaged in this type of illegal activity," Sheriff Bill Ayub said in a statement.

Stone, 60, brought a knife to the poster on June 13 and 19. The sheriff's office placed him on administrative leave because of the incident.

Craig Anderson, an investigative assistant at the Ventura County District Attorney's office, was also caught on camera defacing the sign, according to the report.

Anderson, 59, resigned from the district attorney's office, but it was unclear when exactly that happened.

A third suspect, Jeffrey Moore, 58, spray-painted the sign on June 11, but was easily found because his company's name and phone number "were prominently displayed on his vehicle," police said.

The 19-year-old college student who hung the sign, Maxwell Meyers, placed the camera in case someone attempted to destroy the canvas with the letters "BLM" emblazoned on it.

When Stone's image was posted on social media, a deputy sheriff immediately recognized him.