Public toilets: what you need to know about their safe use in the midst of the pandemic

"Traveling with a young child and being seven months pregnant means a lot of 'toilet stops'," said Balaban, a communications professional who moved from the San Francisco to the Philadelphia area in early April. But Balaban was concerned that finding clean and safe public toilets was a challenge.

To mitigate the risk, he packed masks and disposable gloves. Stopping at gas stations, the family tried to avoid touching something unnecessarily.

Everyone sanitized their hands every time they got back to the car, and Balaban cleaned the "high contact" surfaces that are likely to contain germs.

Still, the bathroom thing was stressful.

And a new study underscores the potential risk, showing how flushing a toilet can send columns of germs into the air. While the World Health Organization has said that the risk of getting Covid-19 from stool appears to be low, it noted studies that have suggested that the Covid-19 virus may be excreted in feces.

"If you don't have to use the public toilet, don't do it," said microbiologist Ali Nouri, president of the Federation of American Scientists. "That's the first thing you should know."

Like Balaban, Nouri also took a recent car trip, a three-hour trip over the weekend. She avoided stopping to use the bathroom and put a diaper on her 4-year-old son. But as Americans adjust to the ongoing pandemic, he knows it won't be possible to skip public toilets entirely.

"It is not always practical," he acknowledged. "Sometimes when you have to go, you have to go."

How risky are public toilets?

Not great Nouri said he mistrusts public toilets because they are relatively small rooms. This makes it difficult to practice social distancing, which scientists say is essential to combat the pandemic.

Bathrooms can also be poorly ventilated. "The bathrooms are closed spaces and have no windows," he said. "So the virus, in an environment like that, is just going to persist."

This is compounded by flushing toilets, which can send clouds of aerosolized particles circulating through the air. PSA: Always close the lid before washing, if there is a lid!

Powerful hot air dryers can also be a problem. High-power jet air dryers spread a virus up to 3 meters, a 2015 article found in the Journal of Applied Microbiology.

Finally, shared toilets have the same surface hazards as any public place during the pandemic: door handles, faucets, and other places may have been touched by a person infected with Covid-19.

Prevent transmission from person to person

Of all the potential risks, Nouri noted that close contact with others is the most significant. The US Centers for Disease Control. USA They say that person-to-person contact is the main way Covid-19 spreads.

That means it is better to use a single-cabin bathroom that you don't need to share.

Even if that is not possible, Nouri noted that wearing masks and practicing social distancing can mitigate some of the risk of using a public toilet.

"Masks are one of the most effective ways to stop transmission from person to person," he said. "If people in a public restroom don't wear masks, think twice before entering." By wearing a mask, you primarily protect those around you, rather than protecting yourself. Other people protect you when they wear masks.

Maintainers of public restrooms can also promote good practice by plugging alternative toilets or urinals to ensure that visitors are separated. But if you look out the door and see a room full of people, it's a problem.

"If you can afford to wait until other people are finished and gone, then you must wait," said Nouri. "You are reducing the risk of inhaling aerosol particles from other people."

Hand washing and hygiene in a public bathroom.

Even if you wear a mask and social distancing, you should be careful to wash your hands and practice good hygiene.

"This is a virus where we have no pharmaceutical interventions," said Nouri. "We have these low-tech remedies and it is important to stick to the only weapons we have."

If you have a pair of disposable gloves, Nouri suggested wearing them while you're in the bathroom, and then throwing them away once you leave. You can even slide a clean plastic bag over your hand.

Otherwise, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and hot water after using the bathroom. The hand sanitizer works, too, but the CDC says soap is the best option.

Then dry your hands with paper towels. Air dryers can not only spread particles around the room, but paper towels have been shown to remove any residual viruses more effectively than air.

Don't soil your freshly washed hands by touching the handle of the germ-laden faucet. Use a paper towel to turn off the water and open the bathroom door, then throw it away when you leave.

Read about how to properly wash your hands

The end result in baths

"It is important to think about the relative risks," said Nouri. Moving in public during the pandemic carries a high risk of infection, but wearing masks, social distancing, and good hygiene can go a long way.

As the pandemic progresses, Nouri is less concerned with public toilets specifically and more concerned with complacency.

"We tend to forget that there are actually more viruses today than we (Americans) close," he said. "We have to remember that today is a more dangerous world than in mid-March."

Given that, Nouri expects people to remain vigilant.

When you need to visit a public restroom, Nouri suggested that we all use best practices and then fast forward. "You don't want to sit down and read the comics," he said.