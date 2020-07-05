Pubs reopen in England when police officer warns of lack of social distancing

London (CNN) – Drunk people cannot distance themselves socially properly, a UK police officer warned after finishing a late shift on Saturday, the first day that pubs reopened in England after the coronavirus closed.

"A predictably busy night and what we knew confirmed, alcohol and social estrangement is not a good combination," tweeted John Apter, national president of the Police Federation, a staff association for police in England and Wales.

Apter, who was on duty in the southern city of Southampton, England, said he and his colleagues had dealt with "happy drunkards, angry drunkards, fights" and antisocial behavior. "What was crystal clear is that drunk people cannot / don't distance themselves socially," he said.

In a Twitter post, the London Metropolitan Police urged people to "be responsible, stay safe, and follow the social distancing and other guidelines that have been put in place" as the pubs reopened.

But images taken on Saturday night in Soho's central London district, known for its pubs and bars, showed crowded streets.

Five pubs in Nottinghamshire, in the East Midlands region of England, decided to close early after anti-social behavior, police said, and officers made four arrests following reports of a broken window and a minor assault.

However, Inspector Craig Berry thanked "the majority of the public who have acted responsibly throughout Saturday."

Police in Devon and Cornwall, in south-west England, said they had received more than 1,000 calls on Saturday from members of the public, mostly related to the "drinking-related disorder."

And in Essex, southeast England, an officer tweeted that the police had made four arrests.

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock told Sky News' Sophy Ridge that he was generally pleased with how Saturday went.

"From what I have seen, although there are some images that say otherwise, to a large extent people have acted responsibly and this balanced message is very important. People should enjoy the summer safely," he said Sunday.

"You have seen in Leicester and elsewhere that we do not shy away from taking drastic measures if that is what is needed to control the virus. But the overall plan has always been to lift the blockade to try to lift national measures." – but be absolutely crystal clear, we will tackle local outbreaks when we see them. "