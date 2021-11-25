Filming of Puff: Wonders of the Reef?

Netflix has released the trailer for a new documentary film about nature. The name of it is Microworlds: Reef but they changed it to Puff: Wonders of the Reef. This is a movie about a small fish. It is called a baby pufferfish. The movie takes us into the water to meet this fish. And we see many animals that live in the water, too! Puff: Wonders of the Reef is about small animals that live in the rainforest. It has a famous Australian actress narrating it. This movie is about how all life on earth (animals and plants) is connected. It shows such beautiful photos from rainforests around the world.The film is filmed in Australia. The Great Barrier Reef is where it was filmed. The filmmakers used special techniques to make the film more interesting. They made the small, weird, and wonderful creatures look larger. With cinematography by Pete West of BioQuest Studios, the world leaders in the most advanced technologies in underwater filmmaking and photography. This looks extra fascinating!! I’ll be watching this one.A trailer has been released for Puff: Wonders of the Reef. This is Netflix’s first Australian documentary. A baby pufferfish is lost and he has to find a home. He travels through the world and meets lots of different creatures. The movie starts on December 16th, 2021 and it will be on Netflix.Puff: Wonders of the Reef movie is about a baby puffer fish. The movie starts when the fish is born, and it ends one year later. The movie will show you what the fish does to survive and how he grows up to be big as an adult. Scientists, cinematographers, and documentary filmmakers have helped to transport us into Puff’s world for the first time. You can see the drama play out on scales too fast or too slow for human eyes to see. This is the story of the small animals that live in one of Earth’s most diverse places. They are called invertebrates. They are not popular, but they are important. The movie is about how they are connected to us and other animals on Earth. The film was filmed in Australia on The Great Barrier Reef. The movie’s special techniques will show you the tiny, weird, and wonderful world of the people on the reef. The doctor is a documentary by a company called Wild Pacific Media. This company made some really good movies. The one about Australia’s ocean and Kakadu, and one about life on the reef. They also have great cameras that let them see underwater really well. Electra Manikakis, Nick Robinson, Peta Ayers, Pete West, Louise Polain, and Daniel Stoupin will produce.Rose Byrne is an actress who won the Volpi cup for best actress in a movie. She also appeared in American movies like Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Troy, 28 Weeks Later, Bridesmaids, and the X-Men movies. The show Damages earned her nominations at the Emmys and Golden Globes. More recently, she has been doing voices for the Peter Rabbit movies and is in the new Apple TV+ series Physical. It started airing in June and was renewed for another season.Puff: Wonders of the Reef is a documentary about the ocean. It was narrated by Rose Byrne. This is Netflix’s first Australian documentary. This movie is about a baby puffer fish. It follows him through the Great Barrier Reef as he learns to survive and thrive through his first year of life. Nick Robinson, who is the director of Wild Pacific Media, helped to make a film with Pete West. He helped to use a camera that could see very small things well. Things that are too quick, slow, or small for people’s eyes can be seen on the screen now. Puff: Wonders of the Reef is made by Electra Manikakis, Robinson, and Peta Ayers. They work with West, Louise Polain, and Daniel Stompin. Bobbi Hansel, Natasha Alves, and Casper Mazzotti helped with editing. Hylton Mowday helped with music.