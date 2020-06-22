Pujols pays Dominican Angels employees

Albert Pujols will pay the wages of employees without permission from the Los Angeles Angels in his native Dominican Republic for five months, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity on Friday because the veteran slugger did not publicly announce his commitment to give approximately $ 180,000 to cover wages.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Strict budget cuts made by Angelinos owner Arte Moreno during the coronavirus pandemic have included extensive licenses for scouts, player development staff and minor league employees. The permits also included most of the staff at his Dominican academy in Boca Chica.

The Angels established an employee assistance fund earlier during the pandemic to help employees, but they don't have a timeline to reinstate their minor league and development staff.

Pujols, 40, is in the ninth season of a $ 240 million, 10-year contract with the Angels, who signed him in late 2011 after he won three National League MVP awards and two Series titles. World Cup with the St. Louis Cardinals. The first baseman was born and raised in Santo Domingo before moving to the United States as a teenager.

Pujols is sixth in MLB history with 656 career home runs, and earned his 3,000 hit in 2018. He is likely to be the oldest player on a Major League roster if the season begins.

The Los Angeles Times first reported Pujols' decision.