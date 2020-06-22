Pulisic, Giroud scores as Chelsea team up to beat Villa 2-1

Healthy enough to make his first appearance in almost six months, Christian Pulisic caused Chelsea to return to victory.

The 21-year-old American returned from an adductor muscle injury and scored the tying goal five minutes after entering the second half. Olivier Giroud overtook Chelsea two minutes later in a 2-1 win over Aston Villa 2-1 on Sunday that strengthened the Blues' grip on fourth place in the Premier League.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Pulisic entered in the 55th minute for his first game since January 1. Chelsea switched flanks after a serve and César Azpilicueta crossed back when Pulisic came running in and redirected the ball from the crossbar from 3 meters (yards).

"I don't think I really hit it perfect with my left," Pulisic said. Fortunately, I got enough to steer him towards the target. "

Pulisic had returned home to Hershey, Pennsylvania, during part of the pandemic hiatus between mid-March and last week.

"It will start the games for us, of course, and I think it will be a great player for us, not only in this game, but in the future," Lampard said after his 100th game as manager.

"He was hungry. I know and I felt for him, as I felt for players with long-term injuries," said Lampard. "His ability to get to the box is a great thing. I've talked about that with him all season. "

Pulisic has six league goals and seven overall in his first season since joining Chelsea at Borussia Dortmund.

Azpilicueta prepared Giroud for the second goal. The forward turned and sent a deflected shot into the net from 10 meters (yards). Giroud scored for the sixth straight game against Villa.

Chelsea had enjoyed most of the possession in a one-sided game in an empty Villa Park, but fell behind in the 43rd minute when Villa defender Kortney Hause scored on the second attempt, after a cross in the penalty area. , for their first Premier League. objective.

Villa stayed in the penultimate place, but only one point from safety, while Chelsea moved five points away from Manchester United's fifth place and Wolverhampton's sixth place in the race for the Champions League classification.

Before the three-month shutdown of football due to the coronavirus outbreak, Chelsea had won just two of its previous seven games to see the gap over United narrowed to three points.

Pulisic and Giroud have not started this season in Frank Lampard's first season as manager and there will be more competition for them next season after the signing of winger Hakim Ziyech and forward Timo Werner for more than $ 100 million.

Villa organized the first game of the restart, a 0-0 draw against Sheffield United, so he has had a disappointing return as the teams search for victories to beat the relegation.

"Unfortunately, a little quality and fortune favored them," Villa manager Dean Smith said of Chelsea. "What we have worked on during the break is being more difficult to overcome and we have become that."

“People who saw that will know how hard Chelsea had to work to bring us down. It will not be pessimism even though it is a great disappointment. "