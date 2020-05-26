Pulmonary rehabilitation required after COVID-19







If one word describes Eladio ("Lad") Braganza, 77, he is "tenacious". For 28 days, he clung to life with a ventilator in an ICU in Seattle. Now, after a 46-day hospitalization for SARS-CoV-2 infection, he is progressing in hospital rehabilitation, determined to regain function.

"We weren't sure if he was going to spend his first night in the hospital, and for a time after that. We were really prepared for him not to survive his ventilation time," his daughter, Maria Braganza, told Medscape Medical News alone. 5 days after his father had been transferred to hospital rehabilitation.

In many ways, the Braganza experience is typical of seriously ill COVID-19 patients. Many go from walking and talking to being on a fan within 10 hours or less. Braganza was admitted to the hospital on March 21 and was intubated that day. To keep him on the fan, he was sometimes very sedated and unconscious. In the ICU, she experienced episodes of low blood pressure, a pattern of shock that occurs in patients with COVID-19 and that does not always respond to fluids.

Doctors have quickly learned to treat these patients aggressively. Many ICU patients with COVID-19 develop an atypical, inflamed form of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), in which the compliance or stiffness of the lungs does not coincide with the severity of hypoxia. These patients require high levels of oxygen and a high level of ventilation. Many develop pneumothorax or collapsed lungs, due to the high pressures required to deliver oxygen and the prolonged time of ventilation.

"The vast majority of COVID patients in the ICU have lung disease that is quite severe, far more serious than I have seen in my 20 years of doing this," said critical care specialist Anna Nolan, MD, professor. associate of medicine at New York University School of Medicine.

After about 2 weeks, some of these patients may be removed from the ventilator or may undergo a tracheostomy, a hole in the neck through which a tube is placed to deliver oxygen. At this time, many have developed ICU-acquired weakness and muscle wasting. Some may be so weakened that they cannot walk. Even the respiratory muscles that help them breathe may have weakened as a result of the ventilator doing the work for them.

These patients "get sick very quickly and take a long time to heal. What is not really appreciated is how much rehabilitation and how much recovery time these patients will need," said David Chong, MD. He is the ICU Medical Director at New York Presbyterian Hospital / Columbia University Medical Center, and has been on the front line during the COVID-19 surge in New York City.

The road to recovery

Regardless of the cause, many people who have a prolonged ICU term face an even longer convalescence. The unanswered questions are whether the recovery time will be longer for people with COVID-19 compared to other diseases and whether some of the damage may be permanent. Several small studies in Hong Kong and China, as well as recovery studies of SARS patients, have fueled speculation about possible prolonged damage to the lungs and other organs by COVID-19.

However, some of these reports have omitted important details about ARDS in patients with COVID-19, who may also be at increased risk for lasting damage. To clear up some of the confusion, the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation said April 6 that some, but not all, COVID-19 patients who develop ARDS may develop pulmonary fibrosis, scarring of the lungs, which may be permanent.

"Post-ARDS fibrosis is generally not progressive, but can be severe and limiting. The recovery period for post-ARDS fibrosis is approximately one year and residual deficits persist, but generally do not progress," noted the Foundation.

Emerging research on lung damage in COVID-19

Because the pandemic lasts only a few months, it is still unclear what the long-term consequences of severe COVID-19 may be. But the emerging data is allowing researchers to venture an educated guess about what may happen in the months and years ahead.

The key to understanding the data is knowing that ARDS is a syndrome, the end product of a variety of lung diseases or injuries. Under the microscope, ARV lung damage associated with COVID-19 is indistinguishable from lung damage resulting from other causes, such as vaping, sepsis, or shock caused by a car accident, said Sanjay Mukhopadhyay, MD, director of lung pathology at Cleveland Clinic.

Mukhopadhyay, who specializes in lung disease, performed one of the first complete autopsies of a COVID-19 patient in the United States. In most autopsy series published to date, he said, the most common lung finding in patients who have died from COVID-19 is diffuse alveolar damage (DAD), a pattern of lung injury seen in ARDS by many other causes.

In DAD, the walls of the alveoli (thin air sacs that facilitate gas exchange in the lung) develop a pink hyaline membrane made up of damaged cells and plasma proteins that escape from the capillaries in the alveolus wall. This hyaline membrane is plastered against the alveolus wall and interferes with the diffusion of oxygen in the body.

"We know what happens in ARDS from other causes. If you follow people who have been on a ventilator for a long time, part of their respiratory function returns to normal," said Mukhopadhyay. "But there are other people in whom some degree of respiratory failure persists. In these patients, we believe that DAD progresses to an organizing stage."

Organized pneumonia refers to a family of diseases in which fibroblasts (cells involved in wound healing) arrive and form scar tissue that forms hyaline membranes and fibrin balls (resistant proteins) that fill the alveoli, making it difficult to gas exchange.

Also called BOOP (bronchiolitis obliterans that organizes pneumonia), this condition is sensitive to steroids. Early treatment with aggressive steroids can prevent long-term lung damage. Without steroids, the damage can become permanent. A variant of this condition is called acute fibrinous and organizing pneumonia (AFOP), which is also steroid-sensitive. A report from France demonstrates AFOP in some patients who have died from COVID-19.

The trick is to identify who is developing BOOP and who is not, and beyond that, who might be more susceptible to treatment. Using steroids for patients with certain other problems, such as a bacterial infection in addition to COVID-19, could be harmful. Chong and colleagues at Columbia University Medical Center are investigating this to determine which COVID-19 patients may benefit from early steroid therapy.

"It is not clear if there is a predominant histological type or if we are trapping people at different stages of their disease and therefore we are seeing different lung pathologies," Chong said.

He thinks that many patients with severe COVID-19 will probably not develop this pattern of lung scarring.

"We are speculating that severe COVID-19 lung damage will likely behave more like regular ARDS lung damage, which is often reversible. We believe that the vast majority of these patients probably have DAD that is similar to most patients. with ARDS of other etiologies, "said Chong.

That would be consistent with the information from China. In an April interview with Chinese national media, Dr. Zhong Nanshan, a pulmonologist at the helm of China's COVID-19 working group, stated that he expects the lungs in most COVID-19 patients to recover gradually. I was responding to a small, widely publicized study that found evidence of residual lung abnormalities at hospital discharge in the majority of patients (94%, 66/70) suffering from COVID-19 pneumonia in Wuhan, China from January to February 2020 .

Difficult research conditions

Experts say the follow-up in this Chinese study and others to date has not been long enough to allow predictions about lasting lung damage in COVID-19.

They also highlight the difficult conditions in which the researchers work. Few autopsies have been performed so far: autopsies take time, additional precautions must be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and many patients and families do not consent to an autopsy. Furthermore, autopsy data from patients who died from COVID-19 cannot be extrapolated to survivors.

"I wouldn't want to stop thinking about any of the limited data I've seen on autopsies," said Lina Miyakawa, MD, a critical care and pulmonary medicine specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

"Although we have answers about how the lungs are damaged in the final stage, this does not shed any light on previous lung damage from this disease," he continued. "It would be informative to have pathological data from the early or transitional phase, to see if that can translate into a treatment modality for patients with COVID-19."

The problem is that these patients often experience a large amount of detachment of the cells from the airways, along with mucus plugging (collections of mucus that can block air flow and collapse the alveoli). Bronchoscopy, which is used to view the inside of the lungs and sometimes to retrieve biopsy specimens for microscopic evaluation, is too risky for many COVID-19 patients.

Furthermore, there is little CT data for seriously ill COVID-19 patients, which can be so unstable that transporting them for CT scan can be dangerous, not to mention concern about infection control.

Even if sufficient data existed, the findings from chest radiographs, CT scans, pathology studies, and lung function tests did not always coincide. A patient who has CT lung abnormalities does not necessarily have clinically impaired lung function or abnormal pathologic findings, according to Ali Gholamrezanezhad, MD, an emergency radiologist and assistant professor of clinical radiology at the University of Southern California Ketch School of Medicine .

Together with colleagues from USC, Gholamrezanezhad has begun a long-term study of hospitalized patients with COVID-19. The researchers will follow the patients for at least 1 year and will use chest radiographs, chest CT scan, and exercise tests to assess lung recovery over time.

"In the acute phase, we have an acute inflammation called ground glass opacities, which generally occurs bilaterally in COVID-19. It is fully reversible damage that can return to normal without scarring," said Gholamrezanezhad.

Based on data from survivors of other severe pneumonia, such as MERS, SARS-CoV-1 infection, and H1N1 influenza, Gholamrezanezhad believes that the majority of COVID-19 survivors will be able to return to work and life. normal, although some may show residual lung dysfunction. Age, underlying medical conditions, smoking, length of hospital stay, severity of illness, and quality of treatment may influence the recovery of these individuals.

The lung has remarkable resilience, he added. Critical illness can destroy type one pneumocytes, the cells that line the alveoli in the lung, but over time, these cells grow back and line the lungs. When they do, they can also help repair the lungs.

In addition to that, the lung has a large functional reserve, and when one section is damaged, the rest of the lung can compensate.

However, for some people, total maximum exercise capacity may be affected, he said.

Mukhopadhyay said: "I have a feeling that in some patients the reversal to normal and in some survivors will contract long-term fibrosis of ARDS. The question is, how many will have complete resolution and how many will have fibrosis? Answer, we will need much more data than we have now. "

Convalescence of patients with COVID-19

Like many who become seriously ill with COVID-19, Braganza had underlying medical problems. Before getting sick, he had suffered a heart attack and a stroke. He was walking with a walker and had some age-related memory problems.

Five days after the move to inpatient rehab, Braganza walked down the hall with a walker. He was still shaking off the effects of being heavily sedated for so long, and experienced periods of confusion. When he first came out of the fan, he got confused days and nights. Sometimes he did not remember being so sick. As a former software engineer, Braganza generally had no trouble using the technology, but had to relearn how to use his phone and connect his iPad to Wi-Fi.

"He's still struggling a little bit to remember how to do the basic things," said Maria Braganza. "You have moments of being really depressed because you feel like you are not making progress."

Doctors are taking note and begin to think about what awaits the survivors of COVID-19 in the ICU. They are concerned about the potential for disease recurrence, as well as readmission for other problems, such as other infections and hip fractures.

"As COVID-19 survivors begin to recover, there will be a large burden of critical chronic illness. We expect a significant need for rehabilitation for most COVID-19 survivors in the ICU," said Steve Lubinsky, MD, medical director of respiratory care at New York University Langone Tisch Hospital.

By thinking of her father, Maria Braganza brings an extra dimension to these concerns. She thinks about depression, loneliness, and social isolation among older COVID-19 survivors. These problems existed long before the pandemic, but COVID-19 has magnified them.

Rehabilitation staff estimates that Braganza will spend 10 to 14 days on his program, but hospital discharge creates a puzzle. Before getting sick, Braganza lived in an independent senior center. Now, due to social distancing, she will no longer be able to hang out and eat with her friends.

"Dad already feels really lonely in the hospital. If we stay in a semi-permanent lockdown, will he be able to see the people he loves?" Maria Braganza said. "Although someone is older, they have a lot to give and a lot of experience. They just need a little more to have that life."

Nolan, Chong, Mukhopadhyay, Miyakawa, Gholamrezanezhad and Lubinsky report that there are no relevant financial relationships.

Veronica Hackethal, MD, MSc, is a freelance medical journalist in Manhattan with a background in public health. His work has appeared in the New York Times, Scientific American, Nature Medicine News, Reuters Health, and others.

