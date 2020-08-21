purdue-students-suspended-after-attending-off-campus-party,-university-officials-say

(Newsdio) Three dozen Purdue University students were suspended this week for attending an off-campus party, violating the school’s social distancing rules.

Purdue suspended 36 students on Wednesday, Tim Doty, the university’s director of public Information and issues management, told Newsdio on Friday.

“Purdue University has been clear and consistent with our messaging to students about the Protect Purdue Plan and the expectations they would need to follow if they made the decision to be on campus this fall,” Dr. Katie Sermersheim, associate vice provost and dean of students, said in a statement to Newsdio.

The Protect Purdue Plan is the school’s strategy to limit the spread of coronavirus. The university is located in West Lafayette, Indiana, in Tippecanoe County, which has 1,402 positive coronavirus cases as of Friday, according to the state health department. Indiana has more than 84,000 cases statewide, according to Newsdio’s map tracking coronavirus cases across the country.

The suspension comes as K-12 schools, colleges and universities across the country grapple with how to start and safely continue the 2020-21 academic year during a worldwide pandemic.