Pushing to Legalize Oregon Psychedelic Mushrooms Accelerates

A petition to give Oregon voters the option to legalize psychedelic mushrooms has obtained enough signatures to be put on the November ballot, organizers said Monday.

The Oregon Psilocybin Therapy Initiative and campaign for Initiative Petition # 34 said they collected 164,782 signatures, according to their website.

"Oregonians now have a legitimate vaccine to give true access to licensed psilocybin therapy," the campaign said in a statement.

Signatures must be verified before you qualify for the ballot.

The campaign said they should know if it is approved by mid-July, The Oregonian reported. If voters approve, the measure would legalize psychedelic mushrooms in controlled doses and would only be administered by professionals.

It would make Oregon the first state to legalize the substance, according to the newspaper. Oakland, California and Denver have already decriminalized psilocybin.

"Pioneering research at institutions like Johns Hopkins, NYU and UCLA has shown the important promise of psilocybin therapy," the campaign said in a press release.

Under the measure, people would not be allowed to grow psychedelic mushrooms, and only licensees could provide psilocybin therapy.

"Oregon has some of the highest rates of depression, anxiety and addiction in the country," Sheri Eckert, a lead petitioner, said in the statement, according to the newspaper. "As a therapist, I am very aware of how mental health affects our communities, not only for people with mental health problems, but also for their families and loved ones."