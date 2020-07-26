Putin promises new hypersonic and underwater nuclear weapons: report

Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that the Russian navy will be armed with hypersonic nuclear attack weapons and underwater nuclear drones, which are currently in the final stages of testing, according to reports.

Speaking at the annual naval parade to showcase Russia's best ships, Putin presented a plan to expand the capabilities of the navy, including 40 new ships this year, in addition to new technologies and weapons, Reuters reported. The parade already included 46 boats and more than 4,000 troops.

While saying he did not want to see an arms race, Putin said Friday that the parade demonstrates "the growing power of our army," according to DW. Similar parades took place in Vladivostok, Sevastopol in annexed Crimea, and various port cities in southern Russia.

"The widespread deployment of advanced digital technologies that are unmatched in the world, including hypersonic attack systems and underwater drones, will give the fleet unique advantages and greater combat capabilities," Putin said.

New weapons include the Poseidon submarine nuclear drone, intended for submarine ships, and the Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missile, which can be deployed on surface ships, Reuters reported.

In separate statements published through Russian news agencies, the defense ministry claimed it was testing the Belgorod, the first submarine capable of carrying Poseidon drones.

"The work is being successfully completed to create modern weapons systems for the Navy," the statement read.

Hypersonic weapons would see missiles traveling up to five times the speed of sound, which would be difficult to track or intercept. While the United States does not deploy such weapons in Europe, Reuters said Russia is concerned that the United States may plan to do so in the future.