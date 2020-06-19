Putin rewrites the history of World War II and fights for historical memory

On Thursday, the American magazine National Interest published an essay by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the legacy of the war in Europe that ended just over 75 years ago.

Putin begins the essay on a personal note: like millions of citizens of the former Soviet Union, his family's life was directly touched by the war.

"For my parents, the war meant the terrible tests of the Leningrad siege, where my two-year-old brother Vitya died," he writes. "It was the place where my mother miraculously survived. My father, despite being exempt from active duty, volunteered to defend his hometown. He made the same decision as millions of Soviet citizens. He fought at the head of the Nevsky Bridge Pyatachok and was severely injured. "

But Putin's reading of the history of war has a very deliberate message for today.

First, there is the time. Putin had originally planned a grand celebration to celebrate Victory Day on May 9, the day Russia watches the end of World War II in Europe, inviting world leaders to join him for an extravagant parade in the Red Square. Victory Day was intended to signal that Russia had claimed its place as a historic deliverer, after years of harsh sanctions that followed the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

It would also have followed a carefully drafted internal political moment for the Kremlin: a national vote on constitutional amendments that would have paved the way for Putin to remain in power until 2036.

The coronavirus pandemic put those plans to pay. The Kremlin rescheduled the parade, after World War II veterans voiced concern about the health risks of hosting an event that would draw massive crowds in Moscow and other cities. The parade is now slated to continue next week.

Cynics might say that the surviving veterans of World War II, who hold a highly venerated position in Russian society, provided convenient cover for the Kremlin. But Putin's historical reflections point to a larger campaign by Russia to reclaim high moral ground and justify its recent foreign policy.

To begin with, there is Putin's description of the 1939 Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, a non-aggression pact between Adolf Hitler's Germany and Joseph Stalin's Soviet Union. A secret annex to the treaty paved the way for a division of Poland, which the Soviet Union invaded from the east just weeks after Nazi Germany invaded Poland on September 1, 1939 and the occupation of the Baltic states in 1940.

The existence of the secret protocol is not in dispute. But in his essay, Putin launched the treaty as a necessary defensive measure, a moral equivalent to the 1938 Munich Agreement between the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy that ceded the Sudetenland of Czechoslovakia to Hitler's Germany. The deal is now seen as a classic appeasement of unrelenting expansionist power.

British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain described the Munich Agreement, which Putin refers to as the "Munich Betrayal," as "the peace of our time." But the deal failed, and Putin argues that Stalin had no choice but to reach an agreement with Germany.

"In these circumstances, the Soviet Union signed the Non-Aggression Pact with Germany," he writes. "It was practically the last among European countries to do so."

That does not mean that Putin whitewashes the legacy of Stalin, whose massive arrests and purges claimed the lives of millions of Soviet citizens. "Stalin and his entourage, in fact, deserve many legitimate accusations," Putin writes. "We remember the crimes committed by the regime against its own people and the horror of the massive repressions."

However, he says, the pact was strategically appropriate. "In other words, there are many things for which Soviet leaders can be reproached, but misunderstanding of the nature of external threats is not one of them. They saw how attempts were made to leave the Soviet Union alone to deal with with Germany and its allied countries. Given this real threat, they sought to buy the precious time necessary to strengthen the country's defenses. "

Their reading of history is likely to provoke outrage in Poland and the Baltic states, which are now members of the European Union and members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. For all those countries, the annexation of Crimea in Moscow in 2014 and its support for the separatists set a worrying precedent: if Russia were willing to "intervene" on behalf of ethnic Russians in Crimea by sending its troops, would it do the same in the Baltic countries? ?

Hitler scrapped his pact with Stalin in 1941, invading Poland and launching a war that cost the Soviet Union more than 25 million military and civilian lives. Western popular culture has sometimes overlooked that sacrifice, focusing on events such as the Normandy landings in 1944.

But Putin's trial raises the Soviet war in Europe to something higher: a crusade to save the world. And in doing so, he suggests that the darkest chapters of the war are above criticism, and by extension, so is Putin's Russia today.