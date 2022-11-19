If you have an online clothing store, you might wonder whether you need to put your label on wholesale clothing and whether you can. The answer is that you don’t need to place your label on wholesale clothing, but it is a great way to increase sales and build brand loyalty.

Putting Your Label on Wholesale Clothing: The Benefits

Putting your label on wholesale clothing has several advantages, including the following:

1. Increased Sales: When you put your label on wholesale clothing, you’ll be able to sell more clothing at a lower price, resulting in increased profits.

2. Increased Brand Loyalty: When buyers know they’re buying clothing from a reputable retailer, they’re more likely to return and recommend your store to their friends, building brand loyalty and increasing your bottom line.

3. Aligns Your Brand With High-End Clothing: When buyers know that you’re selling high-end clothing, they’re more likely to believe that your prices are fair, helping you to compete with other high-end retailers and build a reputation for quality products.

4. Quality Association: When a brand gains a reputation for quality products, it is typically associated with high-end clothing, helping you attract buyers looking for quality clothing and increasing your sales even further.

5. Increased Efficiency: Putting your label on wholesale clothing with the help of a clothing wholesaler can streamline your processes and make your business run more smoothly, as you don’t need to come up with new labels or strategies each time. Therefore, saving you time and money allows you to focus on growing your business.

How to Put Your Label on Wholesale Clothing

Most wholesale clothing suppliers will allow for a certain amount of customization on your labels. For example, you can include your logo, brand name, and other information to help buyers identify your clothing. Then, before you place your order, you can configure each item with the design and label you want and have it prepared.

First, consider all the care labeling requirements for the item. Your label should include the size and other material information related to its production or origin. Next, send your design to the manufacturer or create the labels for when you receive the product.

After your order arrives from the wholesale clothing supplier, double-check the quality of the labels and the item. Attach any tags to the clothing if you still need to, and ensure that the information is all correct according to specification.

The Factors to Consider When Putting Your Label on Wholesale Clothing

Your label can help build your brand’s reputation and create an online store. There are several things to consider as you do this:

ADVERTISEMENT

Trademarks

You want to ensure that your label is not trademarked elsewhere before putting it on your clothing. If someone else has trademarked your label, you will not be able to sell the clothing.

Warranties

Consider whether you want to offer warranties on your clothing, giving buyers peace of mind and encouraging them to buy your clothing. However, your label may only be able to fit some of the warranty information, so you must note any return policies on your website.

Sales Taxes

You may also need to include sales taxes in your prices when you put your label on wholesale clothing because the clothing will now be considered retail products.

Accounting and Legal Considerations

When you put your label on wholesale clothing, you must consider accounting and legal considerations, including figuring out your tax obligations and understanding your legal rights and responsibilities.

The FTC and The Care Labeling Law

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) ensures that all online and offline ads are truthful and not misleading. For example, if you put your label on wholesale clothing and it is untrue, you may be violating the FTC’s Care Labeling Law.

Care labels display whether an item is dry clean only, washable, or both are options. Your wholesale clothing supplier will have a care label on the clothing, but rules stipulate that resellers also need to put care instructions on clothing products.

All care labeling makes sure that when following instructions, consumers won’t do anything that harms the clothing. If you put your label on the clothing, you must also ensure a care label that matches the specifications of the piece.

Selling Clothing With an Online Wholesale Clothing Supplier

Starting a clothing business is an exciting and challenging process. However, when you partner with an online wholesale clothing supplier, you can take the load off your shoulders and focus on growing your business. They can also provide products that fit current trends and are likelier to sell, like a wholesale crop top hoodie.

Benefits of a Wholesale Clothing Supplier

There are several benefits to working with an online wholesale clothing supplier, including the following:

1. Reliable Supplier: When you work with a reliable supplier, you can be confident that you’re getting high-quality clothing at a fair price.

2. Streamlined Process: When you work with a reputable supplier, you’ll experience a streamlined process that will help you to manage your inventory more effectively.

3. Expertise and Support: When you work with a reputable supplier, you can rely on their expertise and support to help you grow your business.

4. Hassle-Free Ordering: You can place orders hassle-free when you work with a reputable supplier, allowing you to focus on growing your business.

5. Great Customer Service: When you work with a reputable supplier, you’ll be able to rely on excellent customer service to help you with any questions or concerns that you may have.

Get Started Selling Clothing With Your Label With Bella + Canvas

As the leading online wholesale clothing supplier, Bella + Canvas understands the importance of putting your label on wholesale clothing. We offer a reliable and hassle-free order process, as well as expert support and advice. So if you want to start selling your clothing with an online supplier, create an account or contact us.