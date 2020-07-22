QAnon: Twitter tries to catch the horse that was shot

While these actions may be good news for people who have been harassed for years by followers of conspiracy theory, who in their adherence to dogma, even when it is obviously false or contradicts itself, may seem like A cult, these policy movements raise the question of why platforms took so long to act.
As the November election approaches, technology companies announce more policies to try to combat the spread of misinformation. Whether companies will enact these policies successfully and effectively will be subject to scrutiny.
CNN Business also contacted YouTube, where QAnon videos have also proliferated, to ask if it is going to do anything to end QAnon content beyond its existing policies.
"Misinformation and dangerous conspiracy theories have been a major topic on social media for years, and social platforms have done substantial harm by increasing divisions in our society and radicalizing people towards conspiracies and hatred," Johnathan Greenblatt , CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, told CNN Business on Wednesday in response to QAnon's takedown from Twitter. "Still, it is never too late to do the right thing."
In announcing its crackdown, Twitter also confirmed something troubling: Social media algorithms have been recommending and highlighting QAnon content for Twitter users. This implies that Twitter itself, and not just the people who compose it, played a role in amplifying the conspiracy theory.
Meanwhile, Facebook has many conspiracy groups, some of which number tens of thousands of members. Facebook groups are rabbit holes, ideological echo chambers where prejudices and beliefs are reinforced, precise or not.
It is unclear whether all QAnon subscribers believe or even know all of the ludicrous claims tied to the conspiracy theory or raised by its other supporters. In fact, support for QAnon has generally become a badge of anti-establishment thinking on the sidelines.
But the rise of QAnon highlights the ease with which the lines between the periphery and the mainstream can blur when conspiracy theories are allowed to rampant on some of the world's most powerful online platforms, reaching an incalculable number. of people.
Perhaps in the clearest sign of how influential this conspiracy theory has become, even when Twitter removed thousands of QAnon accounts, it left accounts belonging to QAnon supporters now running for Congress. Twitter has maintained elsewhere that it doesn't want to silence candidates: The company largely believes that the public should be able to judge candidates for themselves, warts, and everything.
In short, QAnon may have already reached a level of prominence that makes it difficult, if not impossible, to shut down entirely.