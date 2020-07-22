QAnon: Twitter tries to catch the horse that was shot





Twitter announced Tuesday night that it had removed thousands of accounts linked to QAnon, citing its policy of taking action on accounts with "the potential to cause harm offline." Twitter ( TWTR ) He said he would "permanently suspend accounts tweeting about these issues" and "coordinate the abuse around individual victims."

Facebook ( full board ) It is also planning to take action against QAnon, according to three sources familiar with the company's work on misinformation. A source said the company has been studying QAnon for some time and evaluating how its existing policies would apply to QAnon.

While these actions may be good news for people who have been harassed for years by followers of conspiracy theory, who in their adherence to dogma, even when it is obviously false or contradicts itself, may seem like A cult, these policy movements raise the question of why platforms took so long to act.

As the November election approaches, technology companies announce more policies to try to combat the spread of misinformation. Whether companies will enact these policies successfully and effectively will be subject to scrutiny.