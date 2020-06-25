Qantas Slashes 6,000 Jobs, Aims to Raise $ 1.3 Billion





The cuts announced Thursday represent 20% of Qantas' total workforce of 29,000 people, according to the company. They will primarily affect the airline's corporate, ground and flight personnel, while another 15,000 workers will remain on leave "until the flight returns," he added. Jetstar, the company's budget carrier, will also be affected.

The airline is also making drastic changes to its fleet as part of a broader three-year plan to help its business recover from the historic downturn in global travel. Most of the airline's international aircraft, or up to 100 aircraft, will remain on the ground for a year, the company said. Its six Boeing ( licensed in letters ) 747 jumbo jets were also recalled six months ahead of schedule.

The new measures are expected to help the company cut costs by 15 billion Australian dollars ($ 10 billion) over three years. After that, it points to one billion Australian dollars (approximately $ 686,000) in recurring savings each year.

Qantas shares, which have fallen 41% this year, were suspended from trading in Sydney on Thursday when making the announcement. His fundraising plan will involve offering additional shares worth A $ 1.36 billion (about $ 933,000) to institutional investors, at a 13% discount on the closing share price on Wednesday.