Qatar Airways requires passengers to wear a mask and shield while on board

Travelers will have to upgrade their PPE set if they want to fly on Qatar Airways.

The airline now requires passengers to wear face shields in addition to their face masks while on board in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

But passengers are not required to bring their own mask. According to a press release, disposable face shields will be provided to those who need them. The badges, which come in sizes for adults and children, will be distributed at the check-in counter or at the gate, depending on the airport.

Qatar Airways will also provide passengers with a single-use surgical mask to wear under the shield, also a requirement, as well as disposable gloves and hand sanitizer.

“During the COVID-19 crisis, the safety of our passengers has been our top priority. By introducing these additional safety and hygiene measures on board, our customers can trust us and our unmatched expertise to safely take them to their destination. As the largest international airline that flies constantly during the pandemic, we have become one of the most experienced in health and safety. We will continue to lead the industry in terms of the services offered to our passengers, so that they can travel with confidence, "Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said in the press release.

Qatar also requires that cabin crew members wear disposable gowns over their uniforms, along with face masks, shields, and gloves.

Qatar Airways is not the only airline to implement comprehensive health protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting in July, most major airlines require face masks on their flights.