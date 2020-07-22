Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport – China's latest starfish airport

(CNN) – Qingdao, a Chinese coastal city famous for hosting the Tsingtao Brewery, is poised for a major tourist boost with the completion of the new Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport.

Construction was completed on June 24, according to Chinese state media, but an official opening date has not been announced.

It will be the city's first 4F class airport, which means it is large enough to accommodate the world's largest commercial aircraft, including A380 and Boeing 787, making it a new transportation hub in Northeast Asia.

An aerial view of Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport on May 12, 2020. Zhao Jianpeng / VCG / Getty Images

Capacity to serve 60 million passengers.

Located about 39 kilometers (24 miles) from Qingdao city center, Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport was built to replace saturated Qingdao Liuting International Airport. Currently the main airport in Shandong province, it was the 17th busiest airport in China, serving more than 20 million passengers in 2016.

The new airport will dramatically increase the province's air traffic capacity.

Initially, its two runways will be able to handle 35 million passengers, 500,000 metric tons of cargo and almost 300,000 landings and takeoffs by 2025.

Two more runways will be added in the second phase, according to Xinhua News, further increasing its capacity to 60 million passengers, one million tons of cargo and 452,000 annual landings and takeoffs.

Staff members walk through the departure hall of the Jiaodong International Airport Terminal Building. CHINO NOUVELLE / SIPA / Shutterstock

Paper-thin ceiling, water-saving "sponge airport" design

Sharing some similarities with the new Beijing Daxing International Airport, Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport is also starfish-shaped and offers five connecting rooms.

The design helps reduce the walking distances between the main check-in hall and the terminal's furthest gates from 470,000 square meters to no more than 550 meters.

Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport is topped by an ultra-thin stainless steel roof. Zhao Jianpeng / VCG / Getty Images

However, unlike the steel and glass roof of Beijing Daxing Airport, the new Qingdao Airport features an ultra-thin stainless steel roof that measures just 0.5 millimeters, the thickness of a sheet of A4 paper. The roof, which covers a total area of ​​223,000 square meters, is the largest of its kind in the world, according to state media reports.

Another similarity between the two airports is the emphasis on green water treatment systems.

Known as a "sponge airport", Qingdao Jiaodong has been designed to absorb and store excess rainwater that can be recycled and reused when needed.

The high-speed rail and subway lines will connect Qingdao to the new airport, and authorities say it will take about an hour to travel from the city center to the new center.