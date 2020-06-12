Quarantine cruise ship employee creates amazing outfits with paper bags

(CNN) – Australian dancer Ashleigh Perrie was delighted to start working aboard the MS Zaandam. The cruise was to travel through Antarctica, passing penguins and sea lions, and then to South America, while Perrie spent her days doing what she loved: acting.

But in mid-March, the Covid-19 pandemic hit the Holland America ship and the trip took an unexpected turn.

After a 60-day sea-locked season that endured multiple quarantines, ship-wide blockades, and outbreaks of coronavirus symptoms among hundreds of passengers and crew, Perrie finally landed in the Netherlands and made the long journey back to Australia. , by air.

Back in her hometown of Perth, Perrie underwent another mandatory quarantine in a hotel room for two weeks, without any physical interaction with the outside world.

To keep her mind active and engaged during this strange moment, Perrie decided to be creative.

Each day, the hotel staff delivered three meals a day in paper bags. Before long, she had amassed a pile of them, and an idea began to form.

Perrie would make outfits from the paper bags.

"I'm generally a pretty creative person, I love making art and I studied art a little bit, and obviously we have a lot to do with wardrobe and design within the theater industry and within the dance scene, so I love to tear it apart, "Perrie, now back home, told CNN Travel.

"But I think only the paper bags that kept coming and going were really the inspiration."

Creative process

Ashleigh Perrie made this amazing outfit out of paper bags. Courtesy of Ashleigh Perrie.

First things first, Perrie needed to collect enough bags to put together her intricate outfits.

"The first design that popped into my head was a dress, I wanted something very extravagant, very formal and as detailed as possible with the items I had," she says.

"But the first one I ended up making was the tutu, in the end, the 'Bag-erina' as I called it, because I needed the bags to stay in shape for that and many other costumes. I had to cut the bags and use different shapes "

Perrie got creative while she was quarantined in a hotel room. Courtesy of Ashleigh Perrie.

Along with the ballet outfit, Perrie created a tennis-appropriate outfit that included a racket, a tennis skirt, and a visor that she called "The Maria Paper-pova," a catwalk-style outfit that she called "Queen Quarantina" and Of course, the flamboyant dress she had first imagined, nicknamed "Origami Diva".

She built the costumes using everything she could get: the paper bags, of course, plus napkins, biodegradable containers, and disposable cutlery, and using just a pair of scissors, tape, and a cotton roll. When the project came together, Perrie shared photos of her creations and short video clips of the process with her mother and sister.

The quarantine, Perrie says, was not easy, but it was a fun, creative, and exciting distraction.

"It was difficult after being at sea for so long, and obviously we had already done three quarantine periods on the ship," he recalls.

"So going back and having to face another two-week quarantine and not being able to know it, finally hugging his family and friends at the airport when he arrived was mentally hard, just thinking 'Oh, it's kind of disappointing coming home. & # 39; "

But Perrie said she also appreciated the time for herself to accept the situation, and her artistic outing made time fly by.

"It was time to relax, it was time for me to relax and take care of myself after everything that had happened," she says.

Eye of the storm

Symptoms spread, four passengers on board the ship died and others tested positive for the virus.

When the ports closed their doors to Zaandam, Holland America deployed a second ship, the Rotterdam, to offer assistance and pick up healthy guests, but in the end both ships became infected.

The passengers finally landed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on April 2, but the crew was not allowed to leave. Instead, Holland America had to bring the workers back across the Atlantic to the Netherlands.

"It was definitely a very challenging experience on board," says Perrie, who had Covid symptoms.

"The entire ship was shut down, the company handled it incredibly. It was a very difficult situation that no one really has any experience in driving. Our captain was brilliant. They did their best to stop the spread and make sure all the guests were kept at except ".

Perrie calls the experience "a true test of mental resistance."

"We had a lot of faith in each other, on board. Obviously, they had to continue with their team and overcome the crisis. It was difficult, but I think it was an experience of character strengthening."

In late May, the quarantine of the Perrie hotel ended and he was finally reunited with his family.

Before leaving the hotel room, Perrie filmed herself modeling each of her creations, and went out of her way to pack some of them in her luggage.

He squeezed a little there, but had to abandon most to recycle.

When Perrie shared a video of her creations on Facebook, delighted friends and family started sharing it online and it soon went live.

"I've received great responses from everyone, just people who appreciate how creative it was and how amazing it was to be able to do it when you're locked in a room for two weeks and you have nothing else to do," says Perrie.

Positive project

Perrie hopes her project will make people smile. Courtesy of Ashleigh Perrie.

Did the experience discourage Perrie for life?

No, he says, he loves how working on a cruise ship allows the crew to travel the world.

With that said, Perrie hopes that the events of the past few months will bring a fresh look at how the world reacts to a crisis at sea.

"The biggest problem we faced was that many countries closed their borders, and the cruise companies tried to do everything possible to get us home, and faced the difficulty of not having any kind of humanitarian aid to allow us to disembark," says Perrie. .

"So it would be interesting to see if something more positive can come out of this experience, and maybe some policies can be put in place to deal with that sort of thing."

Meanwhile, Perrie is glad that she put a smile on people's faces during a difficult time.

"I think a lot of people see it as a positive thing in the entire Covid pandemic and something nice to remember," she says.

She has been contacted by a variety of different organizations interested in her work, from an art gallery and museum to an organization that works with women suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Also, Perrie managed to catch some paper bags that he hadn't yet transformed and squeeze them into his case, so stay tuned for more potential creations in the coming weeks.