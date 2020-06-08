Quarantine fatigue is real. Here's how to get over it

This unintended phenomenon is "precautionary fatigue," and you are to blame for your brain.

Fast forward three months, and that sense of immediacy may have faded. Precautionary fatigue "occurs when people show little motivation or energy to meet safety guidelines," said Jacqueline Gollan, who has two professorships at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine: one in psychiatry and behavioral science, and another in obstetrics and gynecology.

"It is reflected when we become impatient with the warnings, or do not believe the warnings are real or relevant, or we dismiss the actual risk," he added. "And by doing that, we then bend the rules or stop safety behaviors like washing hands, wearing masks, and social distancing."

Precautionary fatigue has been observed in everyday or past life situations, such as when you ignore an alarm of some kind and do not take it seriously because you have heard it before. This state of mind occurs for various reasons, including chronic stress, decreased sensitivity to warnings, and the inability to process new information with others.

You can combat quarantine fatigue with self-care, conversations with loved ones, and change your mindset, so following the guidelines seems rewarding rather than terrible.

Adapting to threats

Precautionary fatigue can result from decreased sensitivity to repeated warnings, Gollan said.

The amygdala, the region of the brain that registers fear, is activated when we see or hear a threat (or information about the pandemic). When our brains perceive threats, fear communicates throughout the body through stress hormones and the sympathetic nervous system, or our fight or flight response.

"So the amygdala is important because it determines the relative importance of the threat," Gollan said.

Now the brain's alarm system has been activated, so it has primed the body to resolve and answer questions like "Do I have more food today?" or "Do I meet those friends?" Enter the hippocampus, which is connected to the amygdala and the prefrontal cortex. It helps the brain assess the context of a perceived threat and whether it is real, Gollan said.

"Basically they assigned the context of how cleaning food was initially important, but not so much now," Gollan said. "And then they put the brakes on … to lessen the fear of the amygdala of reactivity.

"So the front of the brain, the thinking part, says, 'Hey, emotions. Okay. You don't have to do that now,'" he added. "We basically use these processes to create a sense of control."

This perception of control as a way to deal with threats can make you more confident in the things that once scared you, because now you are sure that you are safe. Consider a horror movie, for example: seeing it a second or third time is not as scary as the first time you saw it.

"There is a way that people can create a context that they assume is not important," Gollan said. "They don't see anyone sick around them. They don't know what's going on, so why would they pay attention? So they can take on a sense of trust or a sense of control to … face situations that are really risky."

Our brains adjust the perception of alarms to reduce stress, so it takes longer to respond to the warning or we ignore it. You can sanitize some, but not all, groceries or just wash your hands occasionally.

Information overload

Cautionary fatigue also comes from cognitive challenges, said Eric Zillmer, a professor of neuropsychology at Drexel University in Pennsylvania.

"Almost the entire United States faces an ambiguous and complex problem-solving situation," he added. "We've never been through something like this, so it's ambiguous."

The way the brain processes new details is more difficult now because the method of obtaining them is primarily digital. Due to social isolation, we cannot trust The region of the brain that helps us contextualize information through the processing of intuition or social signals. Learning with people would help us to positively process and reinforce responsible behaviors.

We are trying to manage new, competitive and ubiquitous information that we have not yet internalized, as if we are driving a car through traffic. It doesn't help that the rules are always changing, or that the rules and reopening phases are different at the federal, state, local, and personal levels. Or that we really don't even like the rules in the first place.

Nor have we had time to turn security practices into habits. Since our brains like consistency, all of these factors can make following the guidelines exhausting and a moot point.

Too much information can make it difficult to read the environment properly, understand what a real threat is and if you are doing enough to address it.

Mitigate information overload by reading only credible and relevant information from some sources to get a balanced point of view on what to do.

Turn safety practices into habits by establishing visual cues; For example, place your face mask on a table by the door to remind yourself to put it on before you leave.

Social processing is flawed right now, but it can help to talk to family and friends about what they think and what makes sense.

"Then when you face the situation that you need to solve, you have a lot more tools in your toolbox," said Zillmer.

Reduce your stress

Increased or newly discovered anxiety and depression can make you feel hopeless or exhausted.

With unemployment or family struggles, increased stress leads to changes in how our brains work and how we behave.

"If I have to go out there and survive, I can pay less attention to my health and those safety precautions, because I'm not focused on that," Gollan said.

Stress also makes it easier to forget things. Even if there is a chance of getting sick, being too tired can keep us from holding back on inappropriate situations today, as doing so would require effort.

"Complex decisions take a lot of energy and we can get tired of making those decisions about what risks are worth taking compared to the rewards we get," Gollan said.

Reduce stress by practicing self-care: When you can, exercise, cook a hot meal for yourself, or meditate.

Work on the values ​​that help you feel good about yourself, Zillmer said. Feeling good is incompatible with anxiety and sadness, which can cause caution fatigue. can come from .

Change your mindset

You usually can't reproduce the initial survival instincts that started at the start of the virus outbreak now that we've passed that first wave of consciousness. Therefore, making smarter decisions also involves reorganizing the way you perceive risk and reward so that security precautions no longer seem terrible.

Fear is no longer motivation, so you need another source of inspiration.

Ask yourself, "What is the reward I receive for the choices I make regarding what I am giving up?"

Perhaps the reward is your health, or altruistically the health of your family or others. Or is it that you have mastered security during the pandemic.

Discovering how you can safely perform part of your normal routine can give your brain more than just control as well as limiting your reactions to threats. And you can still feel in control of your health.