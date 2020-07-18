Quarantine season: how Major League Lacrosse celebrates its 20th anniversary amid a coronavirus pandemic

Major League Lacrosse is about to find out what happens when a contact sport encounters a pandemic.

After deliberations and calls with other leagues, including the NBA and MLS, the league season, which typically lasts about four months, is condensing into 11 days. That includes two days of training, a seven-day regular season, and a two-day championship tournament.

"Somehow, you have to build a fast team, and whatever team does that and whatever team gets rid of the rust faster and forms as a group, that team will probably come out on top here," said William. Sands, a Connecticut. Hammerheads attacker.

The league has six teams across the country, although they are primarily based on the east coast.

Arriving by plane, train, and car, all players were tested and put in what can be described as a bubble.

They are limited to your hotel and the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at the end of the street.

“All our players are in the hotel, all their meals are there, the only time they are allowed to leave the hotel is to go running or go to the stadium. And so it's really an autonomous environment, "said Alexander" Sandy "Brown, MLL commissioner.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Brown spoke with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for advice, which helped the MLL adopt an approach similar to the Disney campus quarantine used for basketball players.

Every day, player temperatures are monitored when they arrive to practice or play. They don't wear changing rooms, so they take their team to the stadium, get dressed quickly and head straight for the field.

The only people inside the 34,000-seat stadium are coaches, players, and staff; There will be no family or admirers.

“I think everyone plays this game for their friends and family, not just for themselves. And you don't have people here to back you up, but as you know, we've ducked down at this hotel and now we're a family, "said John Grant Jr, an attacker for the Denver outlaws.

Grant is the league's top scorer. As the team's offensive coordinator, he is both a player and a coach. The 45-year-old lacrosse player was once told that he would never play again after multiple serious injuries and a staph infection, he now uses extraordinary stick handling to play with athletes half his age.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With an ongoing pandemic, players and coaches say they are grateful to compete.

"A lot of things are happening in the world and we feel like you know we are really lucky to know that lacrosse is a game that brings people together," said Bill Warder, the head coach of Connecticut Hammerheads.

The regular season begins on July 28. Each of the six teams will play each other once. This will be followed by a final four and championship game on July 25 and 26.