Queen attends virtual portrait presentation via video call

Queen Elizabeth II has become the first member of the British royal family to witness a virtually unveiled portrait of themselves.

With the UK government still recommending remote work and social distancing, the 94-year-old monarch joined a video call with artist Miriam Escofet, who seemed to gain approval for her royal model after revealing the artwork.

"I'm glad I had the opportunity to see it," the Queen told Escofet in the call, part of which was posted on the royal family's social media on Saturday. "I hope to see it in real life someday."

The queen seemed pleased with Escofet's painting, which was commissioned by the Commonwealth and Foreign Office. Credit: Royal Family / Foreign Commonwealth Office

The portrait shows the Queen sitting in a golden chair in a knee-length blue dress. An 18th century painting of his great-great-great-grandmother Queen Charlotte, the wife of George III, is visible in the background, while a cup of tea can be seen on the table next to her.

The virtual presentation was organized by the UK Office for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs (FCO), which commissioned the artwork. In a press release, Escofet described the task as a "great honor," adding: "He wanted the portrait to capture His Majesty's humanity, its radiance and its warmth, which was so strongly noted in the two portrait sessions. "

Speaking to The Guardian, the artist said the Queen appeared to react "very positively" and even joked that the teacup appeared to be empty.

"I was smiling, asking how long it took and if he had any more projects going on after this," Escofet told the newspaper, which reported that the portrait took seven months to complete. "When I explained certain elements of the painting, the cup of tea, he made some funny comments. He said, 'But there is no tea in the cup.'"

Britain's "best diplomat"

Escofet, who was born in Spain but moved to the UK as a child, is best known for winning Britain's most prestigious portrait award, the BP Portrait Award, in 2018. She was awarded the prize for a painting by her own mother, titled "An Angel at my table".

The new royal portrait is intended to greet visitors at the Office of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development, a new ministry formed by the merger of the FCO and the Department for International Development that will take place in September. After the presentation, the host of the call, Sir Simon McDonald, FCO permanent undersecretary and head of the UK diplomatic service, described the event as "unique".

"Her Majesty the Queen is our best diplomat," she said in a press release. "This beautiful new portrait is a tribute to his life of service and we are delighted that our many visitors will see him for years to come."

The call also served as an opportunity for the FCO to report to the head of state on his responses to Covid-19, including the development of vaccines, securing EPP for front-line workers, and assisting British travelers abroad. The monarch, whose son Prince Charles contracted the virus in March, praised the department for "doing the most incredible job," while praising its ability to redistribute resources to help combat the pandemic.

Artist Miriam Escofet and Sir Simon McDonald reveal the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, before others on the call offered updates on the UK government's response to Covid-19. Credit: Royal Family / Foreign Commonwealth Office

"I always thought it was amazing how quickly his colleagues could adapt," he told McDonald.

The queen has already demonstrated her willingness to virtually fulfill her duties. Earlier this month, the royal family released footage of a video call that they held with members of the military.