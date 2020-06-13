Queen Elizabeth's birthday was marked with a smaller ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic

Queen Elizabeth II's birthday was celebrated on Saturday with a smaller-than-usual ceremony, as the annual Trooping the Color parade was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The flamboyant display of pomp and pageantry, a highlight of the royal calendar that generally draws thousands of tourists to the streets of central London, has only been canceled once before for nearly 70 years of the queen's reign, in 1955, during a national railway. Strike.

This year, a small number of soldiers and military musicians paid tribute to the monarch at Windsor Castle. The queen received a royal salute, before seeing an exhibition of soldiers who marched on the castle grounds in accordance with the rules of social distancing.

It was Elizabeth's first official public appearance since closure measures were imposed in March.

The queen celebrated her 94th birthday on April 21, but her "official" birthday has always been marked with the Trooping the Color pageant in June. The "colors" refer to the flags representing the different regiments of the British Army.

The event generally features hundreds of soldiers and parading horses, a procession of carriages by the royal family, and a Royal Air Force takeoff over Buckingham Palace.

An event like this marking the sovereign's birthday has not been organized in Windsor since 1895, when a ceremony was held in honor of Queen Victoria.

Associated Press contributed to this report.