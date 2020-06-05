Queens man & # 39; Wolverine & # 39; accused of attempted murder

The man caught on camera. chasing Black Lives Matter protesters With a Wolverine-type claw in Queens, he is now charged with attempted murder, authorities announced Thursday.

Frank Cavalluzzi, 54, was filmed chasing protesters in Whitestone on Tuesday while wearing a long four-bladed, jagged-edged glove, before getting into his truck, driving onto the sidewalk and trying to cut them, prosecutors said.

"I will kill you," he allegedly yelled at protesters, according to prosecutors.

Cavalluzzi, whom police sources called known troublemaker in the area, was arrested Thursday morning.

He was later prosecuted on a long list of charges, including attempted second-degree murder, attempted first and second degree assault, reckless danger in the first degree, threat in the second degree, danger to the welfare of a child, and criminal possession of a weapon in fourth grade.

"In a burst of anger and rage, this defendant allegedly attempted to kill protesters who peacefully assembled and exercised their right to freedom of expression," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.

"No one should at any time infringe the constitutionally protected liberties of another and do so with the intention of injuring and mutilating is criminal."

Katz said it was "surprising" that no one had been injured in close combat.

Queens Criminal Court Judge Mary Berjarano set Cavalluzzi's bond at $ 100,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 2.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

Her attorney did not answer a call from The Post on Thursday night.