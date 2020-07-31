Queen's palace bodyguards busted with ketamine and cocaine

One of Queen Elizabeth's royal bodyguards, known for his statuesque stoicism, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of ketamine and cocaine.

A soldier in the ranks of the Coldstream Guards was suspected, yes, those with the iconic large furry hats, after a white, powdery substance was found in a bathroom at St. James's Palace, where the guard had on guard duty, the Sun reported.

The royal residence at Westminster is known as a ceremonial gathering place for the royal court, as well as where princesses Anne, Beatrice and Alexandra are known to be staying in London.

Police who searched the soldier's headquarters near Buckingham Palace reportedly found five bags of cocaine and four bags of ketamine, a hallucinogenic anesthetic classified as an over-the-counter Annex III substance here in the United States. The drug recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration is also used by some as a treatment for depression.

The guard has been officially removed from royal duties, the Royal Military Police told the Daily Mail.

"We can confirm that the Royal Military Police detained a Coldstream Guard soldier for an alleged drug crime," they said. "It would be inappropriate to comment further."

The Coldstream Guards, the oldest regiment in the British Army, originated in Scotland in 1650 during the English Civil War and trained for battle on foot.

The Coldstreamers, as they are called, are famous for their stylish uniforms and especially for the tall bearskin hat. Historically, caps were used to make troops appear larger and more intimidating, as they were the ones involved in close combat. They are said to have adopted the practice after the Battle of Waterloo, where they defeated an elite guard for Napoleon and eloped with their bearskin hats as souvenirs.