Quentin Tarantino says The Social Network is the best movie of the 2010s

Quentin Tarantino is unveiling which movie has ruled the 2010s and will surely make director David Fincher very happy.

In a new interview with "Premiere," Tarantino was asked what DUNKIRK would be on his list of favorite movies of the decade. Apparently, without a doubt, the director / writer honored THE SOCIAL NETWORK. "It is the Social Network, without a doubt. It is number one because it is the best, that's all. It crushes all the competition."

The only confusing issue is that Tarantino previously placed TOY STORY 3 ahead of THE SOCIAL NETWORK in its top 10 of that particular year. Tarantino was no longer pressured by the praise of TOY STORY 3 from ten years ago, but he may well have changed his mind since hitting the top ten for that particular year. I love that Tarantino is quite vocal about the movies he loves because he is without a doubt one of the best at doing it and takes it to a fairly relatable level knowing that he unfolds like the rest of us. Christopher Nolan also earns his love because DUNKIRK was his second favorite of the last decade and has made his affection for that movie known on many occasions.

Tarantino is not really wrong about THE SOCIAL NETWORK. With one of the best screenplays of acclaimed writer Aaron Sorkin in the last ten years, THE SOCIAL NETWORK turns something as mundane as the founding of Facebook into a compelling story of friendship, loyalty, and betrayal. It is a testament to Sorkin's talent as a writer, and his words are amplified by David Fincher's stylized and unforgiving direction, which gives the film a sense of urgency. Each painting is interesting and each scene has a purpose. Added to the technical achievements are the performances that define the careers of Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake and Armie Hammer.

THE SOCIAL NETWORK became a critical and financial success after its launch. With a budget of $ 40 million, the film grossed $ 224.9 million worldwide and the the film won Best Film from the National Board of Review, the National Society of Film Critics, the New York Film Critics Circle and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association in 2010. THE SOCIAL NETWORK is just the third movie in history, after SCHINDLER'S LIST and LA CONFIDENTIAL, to sweep the critics' "Big Four" awards. The film won three Academy Awards for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Film Editing. But I maintain here and now in 2020 that the film should have also won in the Best Director and Best Film categories. Not hating Tom Hooper and THE KING'S SPEECH, but THE SOCIAL NETWORK was stolen. Lastly, Andrew Garfield was turned down for a Best Supporting Actor nomination that year as well. He was nominated for several major awards in that category, but fell short when the nominations were announced. You'd think I worked on the movie considering I care a lot, but no, just a fan.

