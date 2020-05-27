Questions and answers: discreet but very attractive design Wintermoor Tactics Club

It turned out to be an abundant spring for turn-based strategy game developers. While Firaxis Games and Splash Damgae have faced XCOM: Chimera Squad and Gear Tactics, EVC developers have released Wintermoor Tactics Club, a calmer but no less fascinating experience.

Wintermoor Tactics Club it stood out to us because it trades the highest stakes in most tactic games for a novel high school drama. It's as if the Final Fantasy Tactics Advance snowball fight scene is extended to a full game.

To satisfy our curiosity about this great choice and answer some other questions, we contacted EVC founder Ben Walker to discuss the design pillars of Wintermoor Tactics Club.

Wintermoor Tactics Club It perfectly combines a visual novel with classic turn-based tactics. Both games require many different types of content, but for different reasons. What was your strategy to manage a complete game that incorporates both key systems?

It was a team effort. Turn-based tactics were handled by our combat designer Ryan, while portions of visual novels were handled by our narrative team, Kyla and Mike. Our strategy was to have clear design pillars and a culture of communication and cross-disciplinary testing. We really wanted both sides of the game to feed and support each other, rather than being two separate games packaged as one. And we had to do it on a very low budget. A lot of cutting was required.

You have chosen to make a tactical game based on a relatively discreet environment! Unlike bets that threaten the world of Gear Tacticsor XCOM Chimera Squad Police pranks, your heroes are in snowball fights. What design decisions did you make to make this format choice compelling?

The most resonant narratives are not necessarily the ones with the most at stake. We wanted to make a game that was easy to relate to, while still looking fun, I really didn't want to make another metaphor for depression. Also, smaller bets can be represented on a smaller budget. We were fortunate to have a great storytelling team on Mike and Kyla whose writing was nimble enough to attract player interest without the need to introduce secret government agencies or energy pillars that destroy the world.

As a small team, what do you think you and your colleagues did well to do Wintermoor Tactics Club? What do you wish you could have done better?

The superpower of being a small team is that we can iterate quickly and there is no "adult in the room" that restricts our design decisions. We were able to push the limit, play fast and often, and do whatever we wanted without external friction. What could we have done better? Probably that is mainly related to money: it would have been nice to have more person hours dedicated to some tasks.

Wintermoor Tactics Club unfortunately it is being launched under the shadow of a global pandemic. What has it been like to finish this game in these particularly difficult times?

Fortunately, we were almost done with development before the pandemic started. Our release plans were definitely affected when all the conventions we planned to show were canceled. I have a beautiful light Wintermoor Tactics Club sign in my garage that was used exactly once (in PAX East, just before everything went down). It may seem strange, but it was good to have something positive to focus on while there was so much uncertainty. But we hope that Wintermoor Tactics Club It can provide people with a cozy experience to snuggle up to in these difficult times.