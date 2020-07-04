Questions that still need to be answered about Epstein's death

Even before prosecutors announced they would likely send Ghislaine Maxwell to the scandal-ridden New York prison where her pedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein died in custody last summer, alarms were ringing for her safety.

"I am absolutely concerned about Ghislaine's safety," said Christopher Mason, a journalist and television presenter who appears in "Surviving Jeffrey Epstein," a lifetime documentary series that will begin next month. "I don't think he (Epstein) committed suicide … His death seemed extremely convenient to many."

Those concerns are likely affecting Maxwell, according to an attorney for some of Epstein's victims, who predicted that the perverted financier would die in jail last year.

"It may be that she cannot handle the fear of what is going to happen to her and takes matters into her own hands or there will be people who are very afraid of what she has to say," Spencer Kuvin said in a last interview. week with the Daily Mail. "She knows too much."

Epstein's apparent hanging in his cell on August 10 sparked a storm of controversy.

The scandalous fights at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan included guards who were not monitoring him despite a previous failed suicide attempt just two weeks earlier.

There were also reports of competing autopsies, and one suggested that Epstein did not die hanging but was the victim of a murder.

More than a year after Epstein's death, it is still unclear what exactly happened to him in his cell in the hours leading up to his death.

***

The events that preceded Jeffrey Epstein's death were "a perfect storm of trouble," said United States Attorney General William Barr. They actually started weeks before he was found numb in his cell on the morning of August 10, and date from July 23 at 1:27 am when Epstein was found on the floor of his cell in a fetal position and bruised. around his neck. what the authorities said was a suicide attempt.

His cellmate at the time, a former police officer charged with a quad homicide, claimed to have saved his life when he alerted prison guards. Nicholas Tartaglione, 51, said through his lawyer that he had become "good friends" with Epstein and denied previous news reports that he had been beaten in his cell.

Epstein was immediately placed under suicide watch on July 23, and by July 30 that watch moved to an "intensified psychological observation" that required him to have a cellmate and guards who were watching him every 30 minutes.

But on August 9, an unidentified cellmate was removed from Epstein's cell and transferred to another facility. At 7:49 p.m., Tova Noel, a 31-year-old federal prison guard, returned Epstein to his cell after a meeting with one of his lawyers.

Noel had started work at 4 p.m. and he was doing a double shift. He had already worked several overtime shifts in prison that week, and at 10 p.m. She reported that prisoners at 9-South, a special wing of the facility that housed inmates in protective custody, were locked in their cells overnight.

Noel was supposed to perform an inmate count, but surveillance video showed that she and another unidentified guard did not.

At midnight, Noel joined Michael Thomas, 41, another prison guard. During the night, Noel and Thomas surfed the Internet and bought motorcycles and furniture, according to court documents. At one point, they both fell asleep for two hours, according to surveillance video. They did not register Epstein as required, and then reported his negligence to a supervisor.

At 6:30 a.m. on August 10, the guards discovered that Epstein was not responding in his cell when they went to fetch him a breakfast tray. In the minutes leading up to a call to the emergency services, MCC staff tried to revive Epstein, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Epstein was taken by ambulance to the New York Presbyterian-Lower Manhattan Hospital by members of the FDNY and other emergency services around 7:30 a.m. As he lay on a gurney in his seemingly lifeless orange prison suit, his pale, ashen face almost matching the color of his white hair, and surrounded by FDNY, police, and EMS technicians, the New York Post photographer William Farrington broke Epstein from a distance. an EMT used a purple breathing apparatus to try to revive him. The image shocked the world, showing the most notorious pedophile in modern history in the moments before his death.

The photo immediately sparked conspiracy theories that Epstein had been shot down by powerful forces that wanted to silence him. An internet meme, "Jeffrey Epstein did not commit suicide," exploded on social media and many observers noted that he had died less than a day after a stretch of more than 2,000 documents containing horrifying testimonies of his abuse victims was revealed. sexual. a case involving Maxwell.

As soon as the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed his death, the Justice Department announced an investigation by both the FBI and the Inspector General. Barr said he was "horrified" by the turn of events.

"Sir. Epstein's death raises serious questions that must be answered," he said. "In addition to the FBI investigation, I have consulted with the Inspector General who is opening an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Epstein's death."

A day after those comments, MCC prison director Lamine N’Diaye was reassigned to a regional office pending the two investigations, and the two federal guards charged with monitoring Epstein were immediately placed on administrative leave.

In addition to government investigations into his death, Epstein's brother Mark hired former coroner Michael Baden to accompany the autopsy at the city's Medical Examiner's Office. Baden briefly worked as a New York coroner in the late 1970s and chaired a panel examining the assassination of President John F. Kennedy years earlier, and was often hired by the families of victims who suspected foul play in their deaths. .

On August 16, Barbara Sampson, the city's chief medical officer, said in a brief statement that after "a careful review of all investigative information, including full autopsy findings," Epstein had committed suicide by hanging.

Months later, on October 30, Baden released its own explosive analysis. He found that Epstein had suffered a series of injuries, including a broken bone in his neck, that "are extremely unusual in suicide hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation," he said.

"I think the evidence points to homicide rather than suicide," said Baden, whose findings added fuel to the conspiracy theories that had been circulating for months.

At a federal prison oversight hearing in November, shortly after Baden's findings were made public, Senator John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, said drywall, Christmas decorations and Epstein were "three things they don't hang. "

"That is what the American people think, and it deserves some answers," he said.

Barbara Sampson, the city's chief medical officer, disagreed.

"I am firmly behind our determination of the cause and manner of death in this case," he told the New York Times. "In general, fractures of the hyoid bone and cartilage can be seen in suicides and homicides." The bone is near the Adam's apple, where Baden said Epstein suffered three fractures.

Baden discovered that the hyoid bone had fractured in several places and insisted that the injuries were consistent with strangulation.

On November 19, the United States Attorney's Office announced the opening of an indictment accusing Noel and Thomas of "conspiring to make false records and defrauding the United States by undermining the legal functions of the Metropolitan Correctional Center."

"Defendants had a duty to ensure the safety of federal inmates in their charge," said then-US Attorney Geoffrey Berman. "Instead, they repeatedly failed to carry out mandatory checks on inmates and lied on official forms to hide their abandonment."

Both Noel and Thomas pleaded not guilty and their attorneys said their clients were being made scapegoats for the mismanagement of the federal prison system that resulted in Epstein's death.

Months after Epstein's death, new questions arose. In January, the FBI discovered that surveillance video taken from outside Epstein's cell during his first suicide attempt on July 23 had been deleted.

The MCC "inadvertently retained video of the wrong level within the MCC and, as a result, the video from outside the defendant's cell from July 22 to 23, 2019 no longer exists," court documents say.

What happened to the video and what is the explanation for the broken bones that Baden found in Epstein's neck?

***

Like Epstein before her, Maxwell, 58, is expected to name names and expose powerful captains of the industry, world leaders and even royalty in his defense. "She, of all those people, knew who slept with whom and who was assigned to whom," Mason said.

Maxwell, the youngest daughter of disgraced British press baron Robert Maxwell, faces six serious crimes of child sexual abuse in the indictment, which she alleges she schemed with Epstein and lied about trafficking in women, some as young as 14. , between 1994 and 1997..

The charges include alleged sex crimes at her London home, where Prince Andrew was separately accused by an Epstein "sex slave" of sleeping with her multiple times, starting when she was 17 years old.

Although some are concerned about Maxwell's arrest at the same decrepit facility where Epstein died, at least one of his old friends isn't overly concerned.

"Whatever happens to Ghislaine Maxwell, I hope there will be justice for the victims," ​​said Christina Oxenberg, a writer and member of Serbian royalty who has known Maxwell for years. "I think the biggest risk is that her connections work for her and she walks."

– Additional reports from Paula Froelich