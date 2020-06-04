Quibi Reportedly Pays Reese Witherspoon $6 Million As Staff Are Laid Off

Reese Witherspoon reportedly earns $ 6 million Quibi as dismissal of staff. As fans have seen from the popularity of streaming services in recent years, we live in a time when technology now allows for a variety of entertainment options. At the same time, however, with Netflix and Disney + dominating the subscription streaming market, creating and popularizing new platforms for entertainment is no easy feat.

Earlier this year, film industry magnate Jeffrey Katzenberg launched his mobile short-form video format, Quibi. The concept was reportedly aimed at millennials and introduced a wide variety of programs. Many starred in or included a long list of celebrities like Zac Efron, Sam Raimi, Chance the Rapper, Bill Murray, and Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon. Unfortunately, the app launch landed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and things quickly strayed from there. A week after its launch, the Quibi app dropped from the list of the 50 most downloaded free iPhone apps, and a lawsuit by media company Eko alleging that Quibi stole technology consolidated an especially difficult period for startup.

Also, if Katzenberg hoped things would gradually improve for Quibi, more bad news is on the way. Page six has revealed that the layoffs are still reported to be a continuing reality at the start, news has come to light that Reese Witherspoon allegedly received $ 6 million to narrate a documentary about the nature of Quibi called Fierce queens. Obviously the news has not gone well, as people's jobs are in the balance, and the matter has only been exacerbated by the fact that Fierce queens It is one of the worst results among the almost 200 titles on the platform. At the same time, however, Variety He reports that Katzenberg and Quibi CEO Meg Whitman have insisted that top executives are taking a 10% pay cut and that there are no layoffs. A memo to Quibi staff written by Katzenberg and Whitman says: “We are not laying off staff as part of cost saving measures. We have recently added a dozen new Quibi employees. " Quibi also disputed the amount of Witherspoon's salary, calling him "completely inaccurate."

The duo also stated that Quibi "is in a good financial position" and that the 10% pay cuts are being taken voluntarily by the company's top executives, "Because it is the right thing." The concept behind Fierce queens is a feminist exploration of the animal kingdom, as summarized by the show's catchphrase "Imagine a world where women make all the decisions." The lives of the females are explored, and Witherspoon narrates it all. It's true that Oscar-winning actors can expect a significant increase in pay for the projects they choose, but Witherspoon's sizable salary is especially unproductive if Quibi's prospects are as dire as they seem.

It remains to be seen what will become of Quibi, but the coronavirus pandemic as well as some questionable business decisions have wreaked havoc in the beginning. In terms of finances, Quibi has more than $ 1.7 billion in funds. However, the app has now fallen out of Apple's top 200 apps and that certainly doesn't bode well for a bet as extensive as Quibi, especially just a little over two months after its launch. There is, of course, a possibility that Quibi It could change things, but as things currently stand, the future of the app seems uncertain.

Source: Page Six, Variety

