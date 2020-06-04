Quick and decisive action against the police in the main cities of the USA. USA After George Floyd's death

Four days later, one of the officers was arrested and charged with the murder of Floyd. Within 10 days, the other three officers were in custody.

Since Floyd's death, officials in Minneapolis and other cities across the country have filed criminal charges and taken decisive disciplinary action against police officers and officers whose conduct has been questioned.

It remains to be seen whether those movements are a response to the tense, national climate or a sign of more lasting change.

Sam Walker, a professor of criminal justice at the University of Nebraska, Omaha, said he would not. You will be surprised if the heat of the moment contributed to last week's actions.

"How many of these cases are there across the country?" I ask. "And more importantly, how often will this happen in six months? I am very skeptical."

Philip Stinson, an associate professor of criminal justice at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, cautioned against drawing conclusions from a handful of anecdotal incidents.

"Policy is very slow to change, and it seems to me that it is largely the same as always," he said.

Christy López, a Georgetown law professor and a former Justice Department attorney who worked on police practice cases, said that official responses to excessive or inappropriate uses of force in protests have been swift and safe in some places, but nonexistent in others.

"What we are seeing so far indicates to me that some police agencies are definitely doing a better job of listening, believing, and supporting communities when police officers misbehave, but other agencies seem to be stuck in the past century on this issue." . she said.

Still, David Harris, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, said officials have acted faster against misconduct since 2014 Ferguson, Missouri, murder of Michael Brown.

The unarmed black teenager was shot deadly by a white police officer. A grand jury did not indict Officer Darren Wilson in November 2014; Wilson then resigned from the police department.

"It is now much more accepted and expected that when they have the evidence they will move," Harris said. "It is the post-Ferguson era. It was then that things started to change: awareness of a national problem, the idea that people are not going to look the other way.

These are examples of official actions taken against officers and police officers last week:

The murder of George Floyd.

The Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee to the back of Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter four days after the murder.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo fired the four officers a day after the fatal police encounter that left Floyd unconscious and trapped underneath three officers, showing no signs of life.

Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, who helped contain Floyd, and Tou Thao, who was close to the others, were not initially charged.

Lane, 37, Kueng, 26, and Thao, 34, have now been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree killings and aiding and abetting second-degree killings.

Chauvin, 44, is being held at the Minnesota Department of Corrections facility in Oak Park. His bail was raised to $ 1 million on Wednesday, court documents show.

Lane, Kueng and Thao were detained on Wednesday and are being held on $ 1 million bail, county jail records show.

Louisville Police Chief As Fired

Louisville Metro Police Department Steve Conrad was fired on Monday after officials discovered that two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a Kentucky resident had failed to activate their body cameras.

"This type of institutional failure will not be tolerated," said Mayor Greg Fischer.

Officers who fired their weapons, identified as Katie Crews and Austin Allen, are on administrative leave pending multiple investigations into the shooting.

Unidentified members of the National Guard have not been disciplined or reprimanded, said Steve Martin, a spokesman for the state National Guard.

David "Yaya" McAtee's barbecue stall was a long-standing fixture in the Louisville corner where he was fatally wounded. He appeared in a surveillance video released by police Tuesday to shoot at officers who used peppercorns to disperse a crowd in a neighboring parking lot.

Officers appeared to take cover before returning fire early Monday morning.

In a video, McAtee, 53, in a red shirt, was seen at the business door with his right arm outstretched. People quickly moved further back in the window. A woman closed the door. Then McAtee is seen going back inside, clutching her chest and falling to the ground, according to the video.

Fischer said Wednesday that the city will hire an outside company to carry out a complete and independent review of the department's practices and use of strength training.

McAtee was shot when police and National Guard members attempted to disperse a large crowd on the street, according to police, who said officers responded to the fire after being shot. The city has a curfew from dusk to dawn after the nights of protests.

Six Atlanta officers charged with excessive force

Six Atlanta police officers were charged after allegedly using excessive force during the arrest of two university students at a protest Saturday night, according to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.

Officers were filmed in downtown Atlanta breaking the windows of a vehicle, removing a woman from the car and testing a man.

The two victims were later identified as university students at Spelman and Morehouse, both historically black schools. They returned from protests calling for an end to police violence against blacks.

The arrest warrants named Lonnie Hood, Willie Sauls, Ivory Streeter, Mark Gardner, Armond Jones, and Roland Claud. The charges include Messiah Young's aggravated assault, Taniyah Pilgrim's aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal property damage, Howard said.

Two of the six officers, Streeter and Gardner, were fired Sunday by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

"As we watched today's video, it was immediately clear to the young woman that this strength was excessive," Bottoms said Sunday. "It was also very clear that the officer testing the young man should also be fired."

CNN was working to contact the six men.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields apologized to the students.

"The way we behaved as an agency, as individuals, was unacceptable and I know that we caused them more fear, in a space that is already so scary for so many African-Americans and I really am sorry," he said.

But he expressed concern about the charges in an internal memo, saying he had not expected them.

The criminal charges "were never part of any discussion I had with the mayor or his administration," Shields wrote in the memo obtained by CNN.

"The officers were fired because I felt that was what had to happen," Shields wrote. "This does not mean that I sit quietly for a moment and watch our tsunami-swept employees from political disputes during an election year."

Fort Lauderdale officer is relieved of his duty

A Fort Lauderdale, Florida police officer was relieved of his duty and placed on administrative leave after a video appeared showing him pushing a kneeling protester, Police Chief Rick Maglione announced Monday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating Sunday's incident, which occurred when tensions rose during a protest at the center.

The video, taken by another protester, showed the officer, later identified as Steven Pohorence, shoving a black woman who was kneeling onto the sidewalk as she passed her.

Maglione said several officers had requested help in that area prior to the incident. One, she said, made her car get in and her windows break while she was inside.

The police chief said Pohorence "will stay home" until the Florida Police Department completes its investigation. After that, the Fort Lauderdale police will conduct an administrative investigation to determine if it violated the police protocol.

CNN attempted to contact Officer Pohorence through its union, the Ft. Lauderdale Police Fraternal Order, but declined and offered no further comment, citing the "ongoing and open investigation."

Denver police officer fired

According to the Denver Police Department, an officer who posted an Instagram photo of himself wearing riot gear and the caption "Let's start a riot" has been fired.

"The Internal Affairs Investigation revealed that the officer violated the Department's social media policy, posted content inconsistent with local Department values, and the officer was fired," the department said in a statement.

The image was shared on social media over the weekend. The Denver Police Department announced an internal investigation Monday. The firing of the officer, Thomas McClay, was announced Tuesday.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock tweeted his support for Chief Paul Pazen's decision to fire the officer. The mayor said he regretted that the publication occurred "at a time when we must all bring out the best in ourselves to face the challenges before us."

"Thank you to the officers who are working to keep us all safe at this difficult time," wrote the mayor.

Pazen joined the protesters on Monday, linking arms with protesters.