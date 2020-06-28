Quit her job, she is now the & # 39; Dama Lasaña & # 39; who cooks free meals for first responders and friends.

So far, he has made over 1,275 lasagna pans for friends, neighbors, lifeguards, and anyone who needs a good, fresh meal, without charging anyone.

For Brenner, this is a labor of love, and he has no plans to stop.

"I knew it was my time in my life to give back to the people who paved the way of life so that I have the 45 years of life that I have had," he told CNN.

Brenner, who moved to Gig Harbor, Washington, about six years ago, was suspended from work at a men's clothing store after the Covid-19 coup. She quickly realized that she was not very good at sitting.

She said she decided she wanted to help older members of her community and those who were unable to go out and shop for themselves due to the pandemic.

So, she signed up to work as an Instacart buyer. He only spent two days working with the grocery delivery app, but during that time he noticed an item his customers kept asking for: frozen lasagna.

One of those clients was a man in his 90s. Brenner said that when he handed over the frozen lasagna and other items, he confessed that he hadn't eaten anything fresh in almost a month and a half.

That moment inspired Brenner to do his own shopping and collect ingredients to make his family a fresh lasagna based on his grandmother's recipe.

"Frozen lasagna is not a delight," he said. "I'm not a fan of frozen lasagna. I'm very Italian."

After his plate came out of the oven, Brenner jumped on Facebook to do what so many others have done during the quarantine: share their home-cooked food on social media. In his post, Brenner offered to make his lasagna and give it away for free to anyone who wanted one.

When she received enough orders, she went to the store and spent her $ 1,200 stimulus check on ingredients and started cooking.

He made over 130 lasagna and distributed it to those who requested it for free.

"The goal of all of this is to spread that sense of community wherever we can through the comfort of lasagna," he said. "So I don't want anyone to feel left out because the reality is that there are people who can't pay a dollar."

A one woman operation

This is a one woman operation. Brenner spends eight to 14 hours a day cooking herself. She spent the past 90 days working without a day off.

"Many of us go to work and want to go home right away … and I never had that feeling," he said of his recent cooking effort.

Brenner started the operation in his own home, pushing his kitchen to the limit and establishing a non-contact food pantry in his front yard.

Recently, he said he was given free use of a commercial kitchen at the Gig Harbor Sports Club, allowing him to expand his operation.

The lasagna distribution process has allowed Brenner to see first-hand the impact of his work.

One family, he said, cried when he arrived at Easter because without the lasagna and other goodies, they told him they didn't have enough money to celebrate this year's holiday. Another man who fed Brenner told him that he had recently lost his father and young son to Covid-19. A woman told Brenner that she donated lasagna to nurses who cared for her mother in an Alzheimer's ward.

Brenner said he feels his lasagna offers more than just nutrition: it creates an opportunity for family members to come together.

"That is a family meal, it is time to sit together, they are memories, they are conversations," he said. "It is something you will remember for the rest of your life."

Although she distributes lasagna for free, many in her community wanted to participate. They decided to host a series of online fundraising events to help Brenner keep the operation going. In the past nine weeks, Brenner said they raised more than $ 23,000 for her, which translated to 1,275 pans of lasagna.

While Brenner does not know what will happen when his license ends, he said he does not plan to stop making lasagna for others. He called the experience of making lasagna for his community "a dream come true."

"People say & # 39; are you tired? & # 39;", said Brenner, "and I say & # 39; you know, I don't have time to think about that, I have lasagna to do & # 39;".