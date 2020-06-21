Rabbi Avi Shafran: My father, a Holocaust refugee, taught me lessons about hatred that is still sadly true today.

On this Father's Day, I remember when I met my father, when he was 30 years old.

That's a bit misleading, considering that he and my mother raised me from birth in Baltimore and gave me the happiest childhood one can imagine.

But while I always knew that my Polish-born father had spent the Second World War years in Siberia, I never knew the details of what he had suffered until I married and became a father.

AUSCHWITZ LIBERATION, 75 YEARS LATER: 5 BRIGHT MINDS IN THE ARTS THAT DIED IN THE CONCENTRATION CAMP

It was in the mid-1980s, and my family lived in Providence, Rhode Island. Someone sent me a cassette tape (remember those?) Of a speech my father had been coaxed into delivering to a crowd in Baltimore on Holocaust Memorial Day. He shared his personal story, an incredible one that he had never heard.

He didn't know how after the Nazi invasion of Poland he had been locked in a crowded synagogue that the Nazis burned down, only to be saved at the last moment by a Nazi officer. My father suspected that the officer had been Elijah the disguised prophet.

And I did not know that soon after, as a 14-year-old "stubborn boy," my father had left his parents, whom he would never see again, to board a train to fulfill his desire to study in a yeshiva.

He also didn't know about his week-long wagon train ride to Russia to escape the Nazis, where he and his fellow Yeshiva and his teacher were put to work chopping trees in temperatures that reached 40 degrees below zero. Or how he got sick and almost died there.

And I didn't know how at the end of the war my father was shot in the arm as he smuggled from the Soviet sector from Berlin to the American.

And so it happened that I finally fully knew the man who was my father.

Later I worked with him on his autobiography, "Fire, Ice, Air: The Memory of a Polish Jew from Yeshiva, Siberia, America."

My father passed away three years ago, after a career of over 60 years as a rabbi that changed countless lives for the better.

More from Opinion

Although he protected his children from the traumas of his own youth, there were times when memories of my father's experiences leaked into the hands of those who hate Jews at the ends of the political spectrum.

I remember an incident vividly.

I was 15 years old and we lived in a quiet suburban neighborhood. One Saturday morning, he and I were walking towards the synagogue when a boy, a few meters from us, looked back and shouted "Heil Hitler!"

Most of my father's family members had been killed by the Nazis, and my short, but surprisingly fast, father ran and caught the boy by his jacket.

"Do you know what you said?" my father asked him.

The boy repeated it.

I almost expected my father to slap his mocking face. But all he did was calmly ask the boy where he lived. The boy pointed to a house across the street.

My father brought the boy into the house and knocked on the door, which was opened by a man half my age and twice his size. A typical suburban, I thought, anticipating a happy resolution to setbacks.

"What do you want?" asked the man.

"I would like you to talk to your son about yelling rude things to people," replied my father.

"What did he say?"

My father told him.

"So what? It's a free country, man."

Then, noticing my father's control over his son, he yelled, "And take your dirty hands off my son!" and I pushed my father away

I saw uncharacteristic anger in my father's eyes. She asked the man how it would feel if my father shouted a hateful equivalent comment at him.

"You can say anything (expletive) you want, Jew," said the man, raising his fist, "but I could tear you to pieces."

My father knew that he could never match the man in a fight, not that he would fight even if he could, so he just turned around and we continued on our way.

Meanwhile, a few other boys had gathered and listened to the exchange. As we walked, we heard them mutter things about Jews and more screams of "Heil Hitler!"

Without even turning to me, my father said, "No matter where you go, you cannot escape."

I couldn't absorb that discussion at the time. It was not long after the 1967 Six Day War, and Jews were regarded by most Americans with some admiration.

Anti-Semitism certainly existed but, I thought to myself, it was a province of prejudiced veterans of yesteryear, and the way was being cleared for my younger, more idealistic new generation.

And so, although I understood my father's feelings, I doubted his judgment. Hatred of Jews was persistent, yes, but you can escape. You just have to be patient.

I thought that the previous generation would eventually pass and that my generation would create a better world if anti-Semitism, racism, and other forms of religious and ethnic prejudice were largely a thing of the past. We would judge people as individuals.

As Dr. Martin Luther King said so eloquently in what is known as his 1963 "I have a dream" speech, a world awaited "when all the children of God, black and white men, Jews and Gentiles, Protestants and Los Catholics may join.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

If I had known then the details of my father's early experiences, surely he would have attributed his pessimism to the scars that had etched into his soul.

But over the years, as a visible Orthodox Jew, expletives and occasional objects have been thrown at me from passing cars. Last year, half a century after that suburban confrontation, I was the one who greeted with a shout of "Heil Hitler!" on a New York City bus.

And I've learned the names of the places where Jews were killed in recent years just because they were Jews, including synagogues in Pittsburgh and Poway, California, and a kosher market in Jersey City.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I also learned of things like including references to "Adolf Hitler" and "Nazi Culture" in the diary of a man arrested in the stabbing of five people at a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, last December during a Hanukkah party.

My father was right. No matter where you go, you cannot escape. However, we must all continue working to achieve the goal that my father came to the United States to achieve and with which Dr. King dreamed: a time when the hatreds that divide us will finally become part of our past and not of our present or future.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY RABBI AVI SHAFRAN