Rabbi: finding hope in an America without hope (opinion)

Racial justice issues are often complex. Good people can fight to remedy past injustices without perpetuating new ones. They may have doubts about whether a given policy will alleviate or exacerbate a social problem.

But questions of racial justice often begin, or should begin, with something basic and elementary: Do we really believe, I mean, that all human beings are equal? Do we know, in our minds, in our hearts and in our wombs, that a black child is as infinitely valuable as a white child; that a black teenager is entitled to the same opportunities as a white teenager; that an arrested black man deserves exactly the same treatment as a white man?

As a rabbi, I experience these questions in theological terms. In the ancient world, the king of a civilization was understood as an "image" of the god who worshiped the civilization. Simply put, it was the king, and only the king, who was seen as an image of God.

The Hebrew Bible turns that idea over. It is not simply the king who is created in the image of God. Genesis 1:27 teaches that he is every human being, without exception. In other words, we are all royalty. Each of us is a king or queen.

According to a Midrash rabbinical teaching on the Psalms, when a person breaks through the world, a retinue of angels walks before them and proclaims: "Make way for an icon of the Blessed Holy One."

Imagine really taking this seriously: Every human being everywhere, regardless of race, gender, or sexual orientation, is a king, a visual representation of God. George Floyd, who died with a police officer's knee to the neck after nearly nine minutes, was a king. The angels walked before him to affirm and protect his honor. And now he lies dead for no remotely justifiable reason.

Faced with such a scene, we can imagine what the God of Genesis could say. Addressing Cain, the first murderer in human history, God thunders in Genesis 4:10: "What have you done? Listen! Your brother's blood is screaming at me from the ground."

There are people who spend their lives lamenting what they perceive as the moral decline of Western civilization. They seek a renewal of virtue and a deeper sense of personal responsibility. But too many of them are silent about racism and bigotry.

On behalf of Eric Garner, and George Floyd, and many others, let's embrace moral responsibility and ask: Faced with racism and bigotry, will each of us remain silent or will we stand up for goodness and justice?

Rabbi Abraham Ibn Ezra, a wise medieval rabbinic, teaches that, from a religious perspective, one who witnesses an act of oppression and remains silent is morally equivalent to the one who commits the act in the first place; There are no innocent bystanders.

Will we live our lives in ways that reflect an unwavering commitment to the dignity and worth of all human beings without exception? Will we work to build a society that reflects dignity and universal value?

There are concrete steps that we could take immediately. We could insist that all police departments receive training on how to reduce conflict and help officers learn to face their own biases, whether explicit or implicit. We could recognize that voter suppression is a form of dehumanization and refuse to tolerate it. We could insist that public schools with insufficient funds and resources are an abomination and a stain on what our national ideals should be. And we could proclaim that fans and racists have no place in public life, much less in public office.

This is a bleak time in America, and it's easy to lose hope. But the great religious traditions forbid us to lose hope: with so much suffering and injustice around us, despair is a privilege to which we have no right.

But how to have hope? Remember this: hope implies commitment. If I prefer to see a society in which black people were not killed on the street, then I simply want it; If I promise to work to build such a society, then and only then am I really waiting.

On behalf of Eric Garner, George Floyd and many others, let's not wish it, hopefully. And since this is what hope requires, let's get to work.