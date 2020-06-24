Race car driver Jessi Combs has been posthumously named the fastest woman on Earth by Guinness







Race car driver Jessi Combs was posthumously awarded the fastest ground speed record by a woman this week when Guinness World Records published that she counted her speed, which means she officially broke the record.

Combs, 39, died last year in an accident on the day of the attempt in the Alvord desert in southeastern Oregon.

The combs broke the record by reaching a speed of 522,783 mph in a jet car. She is the first person to break the record in more than 40 years, Guinness said.

Doubles driver Kitty O & # 39; Neil, who in 1976 reached 510,710 mph at the same spot, held the previous record.

CNN contacted Guinness for comment, but did not receive an immediate response. Comb partner Terry Madden wrote in a long Instagram post that she doesn't know how to feel about the achievement, "since no record could possibly count for her not being here." "But it was a goal that she really wanted, and as difficult as it is for me to even look at the car without crying. I am very proud of her," he added. "He woke up that morning with an alarm saying 'let's make history' and we had an absolutely incredible day." That run was supposed to be his last attempt on the album, Madden said on Instagram. The accident occurred when the front wheel assembly failed when she slowed down at the end of the race, falling apart, Madden explained. The combs had done everything right. Combs was a legend in the auto industry. Her resume was full of news: the first woman to be placed in any Ultra4 event; the first woman to compete in The Race of Gentlemen event. She was named the "Fastest Woman on Four Wheels" in 2013 when she set a career record of 398 mph at the North American Eagle Supersonic Speed ​​Challenger.





