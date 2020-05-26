Rachio 3e smart sprinkler controller review – a budget version of the market leader

Do you want to use smart home technology to automate your irrigation system, but aren't you in love with the price tag that comes with the best smart sprinkler controllers? Check out the Rachio 3e, a streamlined version of the Rachio 3, which costs just $ 130, $ 60 less than the current price of its more sophisticated brother's eight-zone version.

It's the same hardware (the only visible difference is that the 3e is gray while the 3 is white), but the 3e's capabilities are a bit more limited. What do you not get? HomeKit support, integrations with many smart home equipment (including the Rachio flowmeter), and the Rachio yard map, allowing you to graphically set the boundaries of your lawn. The Rachio 3e's weather intelligence feature (which automatically bypasses watering on wet days) is less hyperlocalized, and a 16-zone version is not available, as is the case with the Rachio 3.

It is true that you are not missing much. HomeKit adds little to the Rachio experience, and I have yet to find any legitimate need to sync my sprinkler controller with my smart lights. Also, the 3e still supports Alexa and Google Assistant as well as IFTTT, so if you really need to integrate it with another device, you can probably find a way to make it happen. Aside from these few missing features, you won't find any other major differences between the 3e and 3, although Rachio cautions that future features developed for the 3 may not extend to the 3e.

Christopher Null / IDG The biggest limitation of the Rachio 3e is that it can only control eight zones.

I had some unusual configuration issues with the 3e. While wiring the sprinkler cables was as simple as on the standard Rachio unit (the 3e uses the same easy connection system for its wiring), the app had trouble registering the unit wirelessly. Scanning the barcode with my camera did not work at all, and it took several attempts to manually enter the serial number of the unit before it connected to the Rachio app. It took another four attempts from there for the unit to connect to my Wi-Fi network.

Also, at some point along the way, the wizard-based setup routine died, and then I had to manually enter all the information about my watering zones into the Rachio setup instead of following the usual guided tour. For an experienced Rachio user like me (this is the fifth model I've tested), it wasn't difficult to understand, but new users can be hampered by what can be a pretty steep learning curve.

In addition to some configuration headaches, I did not encounter any issues in daily use, from scheduled watering to manual executions, as 3e is indistinguishable from 3 within the Rachio app. And Rachio continues to update his app regularly, taking small steps to make the system easier to use by digging up commonly used features.

Fertile soil

Rachio Rachio's new subscription-based fertilizer service comes with an expanding water hose, your initial liquid fertilizer needs, and a dispenser.

The other new feature within the Rachio ecosystem, whatever model it has, is the introduction of Thrive, a fully optional, subscription-based liquid fertilizer concept. With Thrive, connect your address and describe the shape of your patio on the Rachio website. The company analyzes the numbers and determines your soil type based on its location, then prepares it with a kit that includes an expandable hose (up to 100 feet long), applicator nozzles, and several bottles of Lawn Champion, its homegrown fertilizer which is a lot like the "green juice" you would get at Whole Foods. Lawn Champion is not your typical fertilizer; It is a natural, child / pet safe product that includes "microalgae and other nutrients (that) feed healthy microbes in your soil to create a living environment that plants love." So better than Brawndo (despite the absence of electrolytes).

Christopher Null / IDG The Rachio app now includes prompts that tell you when it's time to fertilize.

Thrive is built into the Rachio app, which alerts you to apply things to your lawn approximately every 45 days. This is easy to do: simply connect the hose to any outside dowel and connect the applicator to the other end of it, then "paint" your garden. The only trick for my home was that my watering areas slowly spread out over an acre of land, and although the expansive hose is of high quality, there was simply no way to reach it, even if I moved the hose around several spigots in the property.

Thrive subscriptions are priced based on your yard size, and you'll need to use Rachio's online calculator to get a personalized quote. I ran a few yards of sample and found that for a small lawn (1,500 square feet), a 90-day supply (two vials of treatment every 45 days) will cost $ 104, then $ 85 for each subsequent 90-day shipment. For a very large yard (11,000 square feet is the maximum size allowed), Thrive quotes $ 190 for the initial 90-day subscription, then $ 155 for each subsequent 90-day shipment. No matter how big your patio is, the price seems high. (You can also purchase your refills in advance as part of a 30-week supply that contains five vials instead of two.)

How well does Lawn Champion work? A week after applying it to a wide range of plants, trees, and shrubs, I can't say that I notice a definite difference in my garden, even though it's still early in the season. If things change dramatically, and especially if things start to die, I'll be sure to revisit this review later in the summer.