Racial microaggressions: examples and phrases for a productive dialogue.

Microaggressions can be intentional or unintentional, and sometimes even well intentioned. But they communicate hostile, derogatory or negative racial messages or assumptions to the recipient.

The ability to notice these instances requires educating yourself about the experiences of black people in the United States and the importance of such comments.

Here is a list of common microaggressions, the messages they send and what to say when you hear your friends, family or colleagues say them.

The art of return

Addressing microaggressions is more an art than a science, and requires a lot of creativity, said Derald Wing Sue, professor of psychology and education at Columbia University in New York City. Study the psychology of racism and anti-racism.

Microaggressions have two parts: one is conscious initiator communication, which was probably a compliment at the surface level. Then there is the unconscious metacommunication, which is the message that the microaggression sends. Addressing the unconscious message requires what Sue described as "micro-interventions."

Micro-interventions need to underline The message within the microaggression, he added. So, for allies, microinterventions involve three strategies:

Make the invisible visible. "Often, the author does not know that he has engaged in degrading or offensive comments, so he should make it visible to them," Sue said.

Educate the perpetrator. by "(changing from) the focus of what the person intended the impact.

"Often when you turn to a person who engages in a microaggression and point it out to them, they say, 'That was not my intention at all. Why are you so sensitive?'

You lose the argument when you focus on intention because you can't prove intention. Focusing on impact as influenced by meaning, Sue explained, makes the perpetrator understand what happened and how it could have caused pain.

Disarm the microaggression directly awaying the conversation from a troublesome comment or joke to communicate that it is offensive. You would be modeling the good behavior to other people present, and you may have a later conversation with the person about why your joke was inappropriate.

& # 39; You are so articulate & # 39; or 'You don't sound black'.

Why it is offensive: This comment sounds like a compliment, but it's offensive to many black people. Usually they don't have to be so articulate for someone to tell them that, Tatum This comment sounds like a compliment, but it's offensive to many black people. Usually they don't have to be so articulate for someone to tell them that, Tatum previously told CNN

When a white person says so, it generally implies that they did not expect to hear the intelligence of a black person. The black person did not fit the offensive stereotype of the white person, so the white person congratulated them for surprising them.

What to say: "I know you meant it as a compliment, but unfortunately that connects with a larger story of people surprised that black people can speak so well," suggested the Rev. Carolyn Helsel, assistant professor of homiletics (the art of preaching or writing sermons) at the Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary and author of " "I know you meant it as a compliment, but unfortunately that connects with a larger story of people surprised that black people can speak so well," suggested the Rev. Carolyn Helsel, assistant professor of homiletics (the art of preaching or writing sermons) at the Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary and author of " Preaching about racism: a guide for faith leaders "and" Eager to talk about it

"It is better to make your compliment somewhat more specific about the content of someone's speech rather than commenting more generally on the people expressing themselves," he added.

Do not blame me. I never had slaves.

Why it is offensive: This statement assumes that, as the United States Civil War ended, so did racism, when it has really continued in new ways. exist This statement assumes that, as the United States Civil War ended, so did racism, when it has really continued in new ways. exist books to read about modern slavery, racism, and how whites still benefit from discrimination.

What to say: "I would say, 'People don't ask you to accept blame'," Helsel suggested. "& # 39; People ask you to see how we are all connected in society. And the disadvantage of a person is, on the other hand, the advantage of a person unfairly won. So (it is important) to understand how the system is in disadvantage and take responsibility for working for a fairer society for all. "

& # 39; White privilege does not exist & # 39 ;.

Why it is offensive: Differences in racial privilege are also shown on a personal level. White privilege also means not having to worry about whether your hairstyle will cost you a job or even an interview. You do not have to worry if the color of your skin was the reason for the denial of your mortgage application.

What to say: Ask them if they have ever had any of these experiences. Due to the color of his skin, Helsel suggested.

& # 39; All lives matter & # 39 ;.

Why it is offensive: All lives are important, but in this context it is black lives that seem least important when not treated with respect.

Responders to "Black lives matter" saying "All lives matter" may be interpreting "Only black lives matter", which is not the case. The call to action means that "black lives also matter." So when someone says "all lives matter" without acknowledging the point of the movement, they ignore the racism exemplified in police interactions that ended badly.

What to say: Use metaphors that have been floating around on social media, Helsel suggested: When a house catches on fire, the fire truck doesn't arrive and water hose all the houses on the street saying, "All houses matter." They have come to help the burning fire.

Imagine at a funeral that someone is mourning the death of a loved one and you say, "Yes, but my grandmother died five years ago. All deaths matter." Both scenarios are insensitive to the pain of the people who are suffering at the moment.

I'm not a racist. I have a black friend.

Why it is offensive: This statement equates racism with prejudice. Prejudice is an attitude based on stereotypes. Racism involves the policies and practices that support the ideas of whites as superiors and blacks as inferiors.

You may not be racially biased, but knowing blacks doesn't prevent you from engaging in discriminatory behavior or from challenging racist practices.

What to say: "To say that I cannot be racist is to deny the broader social context in which we all live. It is not about our individual intentions (or prejudices). It is about our collective work," said Helsel. "Therefore, even if we have the best intentions, as long as we support racist policies and ideas that support those policies, we can all be racists."

& # 39; Can I touch your hair? & # 39;

Why it is offensive: Curiosity is normal, but crossing personal boundaries is not. The question may seem harmless, but it can make a black person feel like an animal on display, as the author probably wouldn't ask a person of any other breed that.

What to say: Inform them that such a question is an invasion of personal space, Helsel said. How would you feel if someone asked you that? It also takes advantage of a story of black people treated as curiosities and animals, without full rights over their own bodies. Tell them they can learn about such differences online. They can also congratulate the person instead.

With any of these microaggressions, it may be helpful to try to get to the root of the issue and have the author reflect on himself by asking why he felt the need to behave in a certain way or ask a specific question.

I'm colorblind. or & # 39; When I look at you, I don't see color & # 39 ;.

Why it is offensive: The intention is inclusive, but people of color say that their color and identity are important and impact how they experience the world. But the statement is offensive because it could indicate that you are not listening or dismissing what people of other races are saying.

Sometimes this comment comes from people who lived during a time when recognizing race meant segregation and discrimination, Helsel said.

What to say: "We need to try different tactics because saying that we are color blind does not recognize the implicit bias that still continues and the systemic laws and policies that have made the lives of African-Americans and other people of color more difficult to feel. Fully survive and prosper. Say that I am colorblind is to dismiss, ignore and make invisible the pain and suffering of people of color. "

Grabbing her purse, dodging when passing a black man, or unnecessarily calling the police.

Why it is offensive: These behaviors suggest that black men are threatening. They come from fear that responds to a stereotype that classifies black men as threats.

What to say: If you are present during this situation and tensions are high, lessen the situation by asking the author to take a deep breath and explain what makes you think the person is a threat to them. In doing so, he invites them to reconsider and reprogram their bowel response before calling someone.

If authorities arrive, stay with the person perceived as a threat through that experience, speak on your behalf about what actually happened, and act as a witness to what happens during the interrogation.

Calling a black woman or man & # 39; sister & # 39; or & # 39; brother & # 39 ;, respectively.

Why it is offensive: If the perpetrator doesn't give all of these nicknames, any of the statements affirm a kinship that probably doesn't exist, suggested the Rev. Shannon Craigo-Snell, professor of theology at Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Kentucky and co-author of " If the perpetrator doesn't give all of these nicknames, any of the statements affirm a kinship that probably doesn't exist, suggested the Rev. Shannon Craigo-Snell, professor of theology at Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Kentucky and co-author of " Without innocent bystanders: becoming an ally in the fight for justice

"It demands familiarity and intimacy," he added. "And often, when I see this happening, it's actually a situation where the white person is trying to overlook a real hierarchy of status or conflict."

If the person has not really interacted with black people before, they may also be unconsciously overcompensating by trying to establish a connection assuming this is how black people speak.

What to say: Ask him why he said it and explain the meaning. Then suggest that you may not call a black person "sister" or "brother" unless that person invites you to.

Why your answer helps

If a recipient tries to deal with a microaggression, that can put him in jeopardy depending on the power dynamics within schools and workplaces, Sue said. They must weigh how they will respond and the consequences, which depletes their energy, he added.

White allies can help because they can be on a level playing field with the author. Unfortunately, they could help validate what the microaggression subject says.

Talking about microaggressions is important because words are important, said Helsel.

"If our words are destructive, even without knowing it, we must be able to change and learn to pronounce new words that can strengthen and help people feel strong, included and embraced … Our words have literally enormous consequences, life and death of our fellow men. "

If someone tells you that a comment you made was damaging, be open to criticism, thank them for mentioning it, and apologize, Helsel added. Know that the person is not trying to embarrass you, but that correction comes from a place of encouragement to grow. Receive it with gratitude. You can ask where you went wrong and why, Craigo-Snell said.

In the United States, we sometimes see only innocent versus guilty, he added. But people are more complex; they are learners and it takes time.

"Our colleagues of color are constantly taxed by microaggressions and the stress that comes with it," Helsel said. "Therefore, it is important that whites who do not operate under the same stressful conditions to be able to be bold and to speak, so that we can all be as productive and fruitful in our work as we can be. "