Racism in the United States: reflecting on my role as a journalist right now

I work for an international news organization and have the power to post social media posts and videos online, as well as suggest stories to write and post on the site based on trends in American politics. I do this objectively or without personal influence, but I can't ignore my emotions when, right now, the trending story is how we approach inequality, oppression, and unconscious bias that disproportionately affects the success and well-being of myself and others. . people who look like me.

Being a journalist right now is difficult. Being a professional trying to keep your head above water and doing your job is difficult. Being confronted and challenged by deep-rooted beliefs that we knew and didn't know we had is difficult.

As black people, most of us are often swallowing our fear, our passion, our skepticism, our anger to make sure we don't come out too strong, too aggressive, or too expressive for our white colleagues and non-black counterparts who fill the space we occupy . We know the world in which we operate and we are constantly calculating our movements, even when we are determined to make bold statements, because we know that things can go very fast.

Not having these concerns, these burdens is a privilege.

Even when I came up with the idea of ​​writing this type of personal essay, I started to think: Am I going too far? How would this affect my future? Will other black people feel represented and empowered by this? What are the other side effects for me that publicly express my feelings against white supremacy and racism on a big platform? To be honest, it's ridiculous that I feel like I can't speak clearly about my opposition to racism and that these thoughts of negative repercussions run through my mind. This should not be a matter of dispute or have any concern with journalistic ethics. Racism is bad, period.

I think this moment in America is really making us raise a mirror to see some ugly truths. Truths that expose us to our selfish mentality, spoiled fragility and pitiful ignorance. And yes, I am speaking to whites more specifically, but this work needs to be done across the board at many intersections of race, ethnicity, and gender to result in widespread change.

Limiting things to my environment at work, in one of the largest and most powerful newsrooms in the United States, we have to be more intentional about the stories we tell, who tells them, and how they are told. There is also a test that must be done on CNN. I remain hopeful based on what our internal response has been, so far.

I am not writing this to blame others. I have a role in this, and I've started to feel more empowered right now, but I certainly can't do it alone and I shouldn't feel the need to be the spokesperson for anti-racism. I, like many blacks, have been telling the world about this type of daily micro-aggression and open racist acts that we suffer regularly, but they did not believe us.

Journalists have a responsibility to become allies in this fight against racism. Our job is about empathy, communicating people's stories and emotions, and upholding the values ​​of freedom and the pursuit of happiness in the very Constitution that we use to do our jobs. My allies in this industry and allies across the country need to step up and help Black, Brown, and other marginalized groups feel supported and safe to express what they think across the board. Only then can we really begin to heal from the pain, dehumanization, and deep-seated prejudices that are embedded in this country's systems.

In my most Texan voice: it's going to take a lot of learning and unlearning, you guys. I just hope that we are ready to maintain this energy and continue on this path with behavioral changes and new policies in our institutions. That's the only way we have less tragic endings for the world's Breonna Taylors, Ahmaud Arberys, and George Floyds.

Luqman Adeniyi is an associate producer.