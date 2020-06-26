Racism on Telegram: White Supremacists Openly Organize Messaging App Violence, Report Finds

The occupants of the car recorded various videos as they went, videos that were then uploaded to the encrypted messaging app Telegram. According to CNN's analysis, one of the channels they used was the Fascist Group's Anti-Root Esoteric Group, one of more than 200 white supremacist Telegram groups that have become much more active amid protests across the United States.

According to a new report from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), shared exclusively with CNN, these channels have thousands of members. ISD, a London-based think tank studying extremism, says they include frequent and explicit threats of violence against minority communities and BLM protesters, threats that in some cases have resulted in violence.

In May, the white supremacist group Rise Above Movement launched its own Telegram channel, which, according to the Anti-Extremism Project, features anti-Semitism and anti-migration issues.

White supremacists have migrated to Telegram because it is less active in content moderation than other social media, according to ISD and other researchers. Channels share everything from manuals on how to make 3D weapons to praise the mass murderers.

A Telegram spokesperson told CNN by email: "Telegram is a neutral platform used by both Black Lives Matter and his opponents, as well as thousands of other political movements around the world. Our mission is to support privacy, freedom of expression and peace exchange of ideas Calls to violence are not welcome on our platform.

"Telegram allows users to report public calls for violence. Our moderators routinely remove posts that violate our Terms of Use and block channels that are entirely made up of such posts.

"Users who find calls to violence on Telegram are encouraged to report them using the report button in the app or abuse@telegram.org."

ISD analyzed more than 1 million individual Telegram posts among dozens of white supremacist channels. Those channels, with names like "Solo White Lives Matter" and "Hans & # 39; s Right Wing Terror Center", had an average of 1,773 members.

Jakob Guhl, lead author of the study, told CNN: "They are very big when you consider how egregious the content is: their calls for violence, the promotion of terrorist groups, the celebration of terrorist attacks by lone actors." .

"I mean, this is not exactly the content of the gray area," said Guhl.

Capitalizing on a crisis

Among the disturbing trends identified by ISD is a growing cross between white supremacists and the Boogaloo movement, a heavily armed group of anti-government extremists defending the civil war in the United States.

Boogaloo's profile has increased significantly during the coronavirus pandemic, especially as he has tried to prevent states from imposing blockades. Some of its members have also conspired to disrupt or attack BLM protests, according to CNN's analysis.

Guhl says the pandemic "plays with some of the accelerationist narratives that there will be a collapse of society that will eventually lead to a racial war through which whites will emerge victorious and establish a white ethnographic state," he told CNN.

Boogaloo's supporters seem to be divided along ideological lines: some describe themselves as anarchists and disapprove of white supremacy, while others embrace anti-minority rhetoric.

But more than half of the channels identified by ISD include references to a second civil war, a sign that the Boogaloo movement is merging with other extremist groups and is mobilizing through platforms.

An image shared on Telegram shows the profiles of a Boogaloo member and a member of the far-right militia wearing a skull mask, with the caption: "I have your back and you have mine. Link your right against the parasite."

CNN reviewed dozens of such images on Telegram channels. All channels appear to be gaining momentum due to widespread protests in the United States, countering slogans such as "Black Crimes Matter" and "Make America White Again".

"These extremist groups are definitely energized by this," says Guhl. "They think this is a time around which they can mobilize people who spend more time indoors due to the closure and more time on social media. The distance between the extreme right-wing communities and these accelerationist movements is getting a little closer" . "

How to make a 3D gun

About 60% of analyzed far-right Telegram channels explicitly support political violence, either through the promotion of instructional materials to prepare for violence or direct calls to action.

Valerio Mazzoni, a terrorism analyst at the Italian consultancy IFI Advisory, told CNN that he had witnessed during the closure of an increase in the exchange of manuals on Telegram channels, on how to make a 3D weapon, guerilla tactics and IED , for example.

"The administrators of these groups have encouraged this type of activity, thinking of involving their users at home, and this was a good opportunity to prepare them for Boogaloo (the final battle)," he said.

ISD and many others who have investigated in this field say that white supremacists also frequently glorify or share videos and manifestos of lone actor terrorists, who are revered as "heroes." A Telegram channel even compiled a list of terrorist "saints" from around the world, including Charleston church shooter Dylan Roof, known as "Saint Roof" in various memes, to Brenton Tarrant, the attacker of mosques in Christchurch.

ISD found that white supremacist content is shared very quickly, suggesting that these channels are densely interconnected: 205 of the 208 channels identified by ISD linked to each other. The institute first identified 18 Telegram channels associated with mobilizing white supremacy by searching the platform for hate groups and the terminology used by them, according to the report. Then, he employed a "snowball" methodology, whereby the search expanded and identified an exponential number of like-minded accounts by going through publications.

Some channels have even asked followers to write letters to imprisoned white supremacists or send them gifts.

But recent social unrest has transformed the Telegram conversations into action plans on the streets. CNN monitored over 60 far-right Telegram channels where racist and violent thinking was regularly promoted and found that several users were seeking BLM protests and meeting for their own events.

In addition to the Knoxville incident in early June, other videos and images uploaded to Telegram showed the destruction of the BLM memorials, as well as the BLM stickers that were ripped from the trees and replaced with white supremacy stickers.

Some of the most troubling content on Telegram channels seems to show preparations for violence. Some videos show users throwing knives in forest areas and brandishing chainsaws. Another showed a photograph of a backpack with the suggestive caption: "It didn't have to be this way."

While most channels feature US extremists, CNN tracked down users in the United Kingdom who had taken their anger from Telegram to the streets. One account showed a man harassing another individual at a British train station that he believed belonged to "Antifa", while several channels featured white nationalist stickers posted in various places.

Given the extremist nature of the content and the growing evidence that it's being translated into action, experts have questioned Telegram's ability to moderate its own platform.

The ISD report argues that Telegram is not only not enforcing its content moderation policies, but those policies are too limited. As a result, Guhl argues, Telegram has become "a safe space for hate and a safe space for inspiring violent attacks."

Joshua Fisher-Birch, a research analyst at the Anti-Extremism Project (CEP), says it's unclear why Telegram isn't taking action against these specific violent white supremacist channels.

"The fact that they do not take action, despite the fact that these channels advocate violence, indicates that Telegram is unwilling to take a position, or that Telegram wants the largest possible market share," he told CNN.

"If Telegram removed these channels, it would signal to other white supremacist users that Telegram is taking a stand on content removal, and could lead white supremacists and the far right to seek a new platform," said Fisher-Birch.

Joe Mulhall, principal investigator for Hope not Hate, a UK-based advocacy group campaigning against racism and fascism, says that Telegram is facilitating far-right activity internationally.

"While other large social media companies are realizing their responsibilities, Telegram steadfastly refuses to address the issue of violent extremism on its platform," Mulhall said.

Referring to recent National Action convictions, he added: "Recent UK far-right terror convictions have shown that facilitating the platform of the most dangerous white supremacist movements is an international problem."

According to Telegram's policy: "Telegram prides itself on not interfering with the content and opinions of its users."

It has created a channel to combat ISIS use of the app, and European officials have said that Telegram has helped remove jihadist content. On its website, Telegram says: "While we block terrorist bots and channels (eg ISIS related), we will not block anyone who peacefully expresses alternative views."

Why is it difficult to detect?

The ISD report recommends that Telegram implement an "early warning system" to detect white supremacist material distributed on its platform. They suggest using a combination of "ethnographic monitoring and machine learning technologies" to detect the mobilization of white supremacy.

However, large technology companies have struggled in the past to prevent the spread of far-right propaganda online. After the Christchurch massacre, Facebook announced that it would ban all "praise, support and representation of white nationalism and separatism" on Facebook and Instagram.

This week, Facebook said it had removed groups to which two Boogaloo members belonged after being charged with shootings in California. The two men had discussed attacking the police on Facebook before the attacks, according to a federal criminal complaint.

A problem for technology companies and more especially for law enforcement is that national organizations like white supremacist groups cannot be designated as terrorist groups under federal law, unlike what is known as foreign terrorist organizations like Al Qaeda and ISIS. However, in April, the white supremacist Russian imperialist movement was designated as the FTO.

"While nongovernmental organizations maintain lists of white supremacist groups, tech companies must decide to work with a nongovernmental entity and accept their recommendations. Tech companies can also use the rhetoric of freedom of expression in these situations when they see fit. convenient, "said Fisher," Birch said.

But Telegram channels also promoted neo-Nazi groups that are banned as terrorist organizations in the United Kingdom (National Action) and Canada (Blood and Honor).

White supremacy has also gone unnoticed due to the wide variety of language and codes used by its members.

"ISIS is a unique organization, and although there are variations in its propaganda, there are commonalities between its videos, photos and press releases," said Fisher-Birch. But white supremacist Telegram channels often traffic racist memes, jokes, and messages embedded in photos, making them more difficult to detect.

As difficult as it is to track and delete such content, the ISD study concludes that "the scale of violent explicit and transparent content found during the analysis is staggering."