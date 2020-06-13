Racist royalty who almost lived next door to Meghan Markle

The nation was fascinated last week when a "Karen" in Arizona was slapped across the face for telling a Native American woman to "go back to Mexico." While many applauded the slap, they brought back traumatic memories for a New Yorker.

Nicole Young, a television personality and founder of lifestyle site The Beautiful Body, constantly relives the night of 2004 when Princess Michael of Kent publicly told her to "go back to the colonies."

"I think about it every day," Young told the Post. He wondered if the princess is perhaps the reason Meghan Markle never wanted to live at Kensington Palace, where she would have been next door neighbor with the woman. "Can you imagine Meghan [Markle] having to live next to that?"

Sixteen years ago, Young was dining in Da Silvano's exclusive room with investment banker Merv Matheson, music honcho Philmore Anderson, BET, and "Extra!" reporter A.J. Calloway and entertainment attorney Tamera Reynolds when Princess Michael of Kent was sitting next to her.

"We were loud, we laughed and kept going. But it's Da Silvano, it's a bustling place, "Young said at the time.

Ten minutes later, Princess Michael, who Young said had given the table a "disgusted" look upon arrival, "came up and slapped our hands on our table." The glasses moved, the table shook, "Young said. She said: ‘Enough is enough! You need to calm down! "

The princess, whose husband is Queen Elizabeth's paternal cousin, asked to be moved to another table. But, as The Post originally reported, as he left the room, "he circled the offending commoners, leaned toward Calloway, waved his fist and said," You need to get back to the colonies! ""

"That was a defining moment in my life," said Young. “Before that, I thought, 'I'm well dressed here, in Jimmy Choos, with nice, professional clothes, everyone knows what I'm doing, I have a good job, everything is fine.' I didn't think anyone was looking at me like Aunt Jemima … and I quickly remembered [that some people do].

"The entire front room stopped and gagged. There were audible screeches. I asked him, "Did I just hear what I just heard?" Another person from another table said: "YES! YES! & # 39;"

"This woman was so bold and brash. He had the audacity to put his fist on our faces on the table, "added Young. "Later, I got up and went to her table in the back and let her have it. AJ came behind me and whispered in my ear, "Don't play the criminal."

But while Young still thinks about the incident on a daily basis, "It is not just in the negative. Sometimes it is to remind myself that I will never put up with that, even for half a second. And trust my instincts. I knew he looked at us from the The moment he entered the restaurant, but I didn't think it was possible. Now I know it was.

This was not the only public display of racism by Princess Michael of Kent. In 2017, she wore a Blackamoor brooch, a style that often depicts black men and women as slaves, for the Queen's annual Christmas luncheon, where she was to meet Meghan Markle for the first time. Then he apologizedre.

Meghan and Harry had first wanted to move into Kensington Palace apartments next to William and Kate, but the current occupants, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, refused to budge. So the newlyweds would have had to take apartments near Princess Michael, according to The Sun.

The princess and her husband, Prince Michael, had been living free at the palace until 2008, when a public uproar caused the queen to charge them $ 140,000 in annual rent, though there are questions about how they can afford that amount. In the 1990s, the prince was said to earn as much as the current equivalent of $ 638,000 through a series of business addresses, which he lost after embarrassing the queen by selling a line of trinkets under the name "House of Windsor. "

"The fact that they would have Princess Michael living in Kensington Palace, knowing that it is horrible, is outrageous," Young said. And they wanted Meghan to move there? No. I find it ironic that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had to give up their duty and move to the United States because they did not feel welcome, and Princess Michael is still there. Not a good look for the royal family. All I have to say is: ‘Welcome back home, Meghan. Thank you for bringing someone new to our great country. "No wonder he's gone!"