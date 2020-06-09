Radar reveals the entire ancient Roman city in stunning detail

Experts have revealed an entire ancient Roman city in Italy through ground penetrating radar technology.

The ancient city of Falerii Novi, which is located about 50 kilometers north of Rome, was mapped with advanced radar technology. By bouncing the radio waves off the underground objects, experts gained a new insight into what the city was like.

Archaeologists from the University of Cambridge and the University of Ghent in Belgium discovered a temple, a bath complex, a market and a public monument, according to a statement. Radar even revealed a complex of water pipes below the city.

They discovered that Falerii Novi was less than half the size of the famous ancient city of Pompeii.

The study is published in the journal Antiquity. Experts say the findings could have important implications for archaeological research.

"The astonishing level of detail that we have achieved at Falerii Novi, and the amazing features that GPR has revealed, suggest that this type of survey could transform the way archaeologists investigate urban sites, as total entities," said Martin Millett, professor at Cambridge University. , one of the study's authors, in the statement.

"We still have a lot to learn about Roman urban life and this technology should open up unprecedented opportunities in the coming decades," he added.

The Roman Empire continues to reveal its secrets. A sinkhole that recently appeared near the famous Pantheon in Rome, for example, revealed an ancient imperial pavement.

In 2017, in a separate project, archaeologists said they had found a lost Roman city that was once the home of the apostles of Jesus, Peter, Andrew, and Philip.

Archaeologists from the Kinneret Institute of Galilean Archeology at Kinneret College, Israel, and Nyack College in New York, completed excavations at el-Araj on the north shore of the Sea of ​​Galilee in Israel. El-Araj has long been considered a possible location for the ancient city of Julias, which was also known as Bethsaida.

