Rafiki: Rare silverback gorilla killer imprisoned for 11 years







The gorilla, known as Rafiki, which means "friend" in Swahili, was part of the famous group of Nkuringo gorillas that lives in the Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and is very popular with tourists.

Rafiki was reported missing on June 1 and his mutilated body was found the next day inside the park.

A post mortem report revealed that Rafiki was injured by a sharp device in his abdomen and internal organs.

Byamukama Felix was arrested a few days later with pork and various hunting devices in his possession, authorities said.