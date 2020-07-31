Rafiki: Rare silverback gorilla killer imprisoned for 11 years

The gorilla, known as Rafiki, which means "friend" in Swahili, was part of the famous group of Nkuringo gorillas that lives in the Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and is very popular with tourists.
Rafiki was reported missing on June 1 and his mutilated body was found the next day inside the park.
A post mortem report revealed that Rafiki was injured by a sharp device in his abdomen and internal organs.
Byamukama Felix was arrested a few days later with pork and various hunting devices in his possession, authorities said.
Byamukama pleaded guilty to several charges, including killing a gorilla, entering a protected area, and being in possession of illegal meat.
He told authorities that he killed Rafiki in self-defense when he went with a group to hunt in the park and they encountered the group of gorillas. The silver back charged up and hit her, she said.
Three other men who were arrested with Felix remain in custody awaiting trial, as they have pleaded not guilty.
Sam Mwandha, executive director of the Uganda Wildlife Authority, welcomed the court's decision and said: "Rafiki has received justice."
"We are relieved that Rafiki has received justice and this should serve as an example for other people who kill wildlife."
"If one person kills wildlife, we all lose, therefore we ask each person to support our efforts to conserve wildlife for present and future generations," he added.
When Rafiki died, the Nkuringo group had 17 gorillas, according to the Uganda Wildlife Authority.
The silverback was the dominant male in the group that also included three blackbacks or younger mature males, eight adult females, two juveniles, and three babies.
The group was the first to reside in the southern section of the park that is home to approximately half of the world's mountain gorilla population.