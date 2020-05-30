Ragnarok concept art gives Thor two extreme makeovers

New Thor: Ragnarok Concept art reveals two very different makeovers for the God of Thunder. After a difficult start, the MCU sub-franchise found new life under director Taika Waititi. Unlike the character's first two solo movies, the dark and gloomy palette disappeared, and in its place, the triple bottoms that perfectly complemented the hero's newly discovered humor. To match his overhauled personality, Thor also got a new look that lasted until the events of Avengers: Infinity War and the beginning of Avengers Endgame.

Marvel Studios' bid to significantly change one of its most prominent heroes paid off. Ragnarok It was a critical and box office success, officially becoming the best in Thor's trilogy. He also paved the way for his journey in front of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the following Avengers films. However, if things had turned out differently, the Thunder God would have looked very different in the Waititi-directed movie as evidenced by the recently released footage.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Thor makes a big location mistake in Avengers: Infinity War (Twice)

Shared by Marvel's director of visual development Andy Park, there are a couple of pieces of concept art that he made for Ragnarok, both representing what Thor would look like in the movie. In the first image, he explains that Waititi was looking to see the main character being grumpy, with longer facial hair at the beginning of the movie. The second illustration, on the other hand, shows what he would look like after Stan Lee cut his hair in Sakaar. Check them out below:

Obviously, these two aspects didn't make it to the big screen, but it's an indication of how open Marvel Studios was to turn things around for the God of Thunder in Ragnarok. This is particularly interesting considering that the movie was already Thor's third independent release and, by his previous standards, it should have been his last solo movie. Drastically changing every aspect of the character really had no bearing on his future as his movie trilogy was supposed to end. However, the film's success, as well as its growing popularity after its personal story in Infinite war and End of the game altered the perceived fate of Thor MCU. Now, you're ready for a fourth solo project with Thor: love and thunder which would reunite him with director Waititi. Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie will also return after debuting in Ragnarok, as well as Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, not seen in the franchise since Thor: The Dark World.

In retrospect, Thor: Ragnarok it was a turning point for the God of Thunder. Who knows how his fate would have worked in Final game Wouldn't it have been for people's renewed interest in the character? After another physical transformation in the Joe and Anthony Russo-directed movie, becoming Fat Thor, it's funny if the character is ready for another when he returns to the big screen for Love and thunder. Regardless, fans are eager to see him back in the MCU.

More: Endgame's return to the battle of New York showed how each avenger changed

Source: Andy Park, 2

Henry Cavill Superman Shazam Cameo Hilariously completed by the Director