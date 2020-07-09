Raheem Mostert requests trade from 49ers

San Francisco 49ers postseason star Raheem Mostert requested a team trade after failing to renegotiate his contract.

Agent Brett Tessler released the request Wednesday after talks with the 49ers failed to reach a new deal to replace the three-year contract Mostert signed in 2019 when he was still a prominent special team.

"After months of unproductive talks with the 49ers about the fair adjustment of Raheem Mostert's contract (which paid him for special equipment) we have requested an exchange," Tessler wrote on Twitter. "Disappointing that would come to this for a man who led all the NFL RBs at YPC and helped lead them to the Super Bowl."

Mostert has a base salary of $ 2,575,000 this season and $ 2,875,000 next season as part of the deal he signed with the 49ers last year. Fellow running back Tevin Coleman is expected to receive $ 4.55 million this season despite having more than six carries just once in the last five games of the regular season and three playoff appearances after Mostert emerged as the best player in the game. equipment.

The 49ers already traded running back Matt Breida to Miami earlier this offseason, leaving Mostert, Coleman, Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson as the veterans on the roster. McKinnon has missed the past two seasons with knee injuries.

After being cut by six teams and carrying the ball just eight times during his first three NFL seasons, Mostert was a key part of the San Francisco NFC championship in its fifth year in 2019.

He led the 49ers in runs with 772 yards and ranked second in the NFL against Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, averaging 5.64 yards per carry.

Mostert provided his signature career performance on the big stage of the NFC championship game when he ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-20 victory over Green Bay that sent the Niners to the Super Bowl. Only Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson rushed to run more yards in a playoff game, with 248 for the Rams against Dallas on January 4, 1986.

Mostert ran for 773 yards and 12 touchdowns in his last 10 combined games in the regular season and the postseason, easily overshadowing his modest career totals before that point.

He hoped to have the leading role this year and wants to be compensated for that.