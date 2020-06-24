Raiders TE Nick O & # 39; Leary aiming to return 2021 after heart attack

A heart attack, a 100 percent artery blockage, and two procedures later, Nick O’Leary is planning his return to the NFL.

The 27-year-old tight end, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in April, hopes to return to the league for the 2021 season, following an angioplasty on May 19, from which he hopes to fully recover. O'Leary, who split the previous five seasons with the Bills, Dolphins, and Jaguars, was placed on the reserve / non-soccer injury list in May and said the Raiders informed him the team would be willing to bring him back. .

"I feel good," O'Leary told The Palm Beach Post. "I feel better than before. I have to take blood thinners for six months to a year. That's really the only reason I can't play soccer. If [they cut me], they said that would be the biggest problem, that they couldn't stop the bleeding. "

O’Leary, the grandson of golf immortal Jack Nicklaus, first felt a sharp pain in his chest while exercising.

"I said sarcastically to my brother," There is something wrong with my heart, I don't know what it is, "" O'Leary said. "By chance I went to the hospital and they told me it was a heart attack."

O'Leary was hospitalized for three nights and had two stents placed in the blocked hallway. He said doctors told him his heart was not permanently damaged and that he should receive medical clearance to get dressed again next season.

"If they still give me a chance to play next year, I would love to," said O’Leary. "I have all these friends, I'm in better shape than they are, I'm exercising, I feel like I'm in good shape." To make it happen, I was in shock. I didn't think that would be it. For that to happen and I end up in the hospital for three days and have a heart problem, it's pretty weird. "

Since being selected in the sixth round for the state of Florida, the pass blocking specialist has had 53 receptions for 668 yards and four touchdowns.