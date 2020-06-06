Raiders unveil 85-foot Al Davis torch at new Las Vegas stadium

Al Davis' legacy will live in Las Vegas.

As the $ 2 billion Allegiant stadium lanai doors first opened on Friday, the Raiders' new home revealed a permanent monument to the late and former owner, whose son, Mark, now owns the team, shaped like a 85 foot torch, which is the largest structure ever created by a 3D printer, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The torch, made of carbon fiber and aluminum, will be lit before each game, with lights and special effects, rather than fire, continuing the Oakland tradition since Davis died in 2011. The massive monument will also be visible. from outside the main entrance to the stadium, just off the Strip.

"You haven't seen anything like it anywhere else," said Don Webb, director of operations for Allegiant Stadium.

Davis first joined the Raiders as head coach in 1963, was promoted to general manager three years later, and became Oakland's primary owner in 1972.

Remaining in charge of personnel decisions on the field, Davis built one of the best franchises in the NFL, collecting three Super Bowl rings. The renegade owner, who constantly battled the NFL and commissioner Pete Rozelle, moved the Raiders to Los Angeles in 1982, and then returned the team to Oakland in 1995.