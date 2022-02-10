If you’re a fan of science fiction, you’re going to love Raised by Wolves. This new series is sure to keep you entertained from beginning to end. Set in the future, Raised by Wolves tells the story of two androids’ mother and father. These unique individuals must learn how to survive in a world that is full of danger and intrigue. If you’re looking for a new sci-fi series to get hooked on, Raised by Wolves is definitely worth checking out!

What does the movie follow?

In case you need refreshment the series Raised by Wolves follows two androids, Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father shaped like humans but with strange names of “Mother” or “Father” are sent to an unexplored planet called Kepler-22b after Earth is destroyed in a massive religious war between the ATHEISTS who do not believe there’s any god(s), versus MITHRACS who worshipped them throughout their lives. Their job was to care for humanity’s new generation; this includes kids that were born on third bases due to too advanced technology.

After living a decade on this new planet, a colony ship carrying Mithraic survivors arrives. The new planet will be their potential new home and it’s up to them how well this could turn out for everyone involved!

Let us know the direction of Raised by Wolves Season 2

The second season of Raised by Wolves is set to take viewers on an even more captivating journey. The cast has been interviewed by the popular movie review site, Rotten Tomatoes and they shared a few things we need to know about this amazing series!

“We’ve entered the tropical zone,” Salim said with pride. “This was one of our goals for this season.” He added that they are now able to explore their new surroundings and learn more about themselves in addition, which will make it an exciting time while filming!

The main problem standing in the way of peace is one that Guzikowski says. “Mother has signed them up to join this Atheist Collective because in her mind they belong to an atheist family. But, of course, her children are mostly comprised of Mithraic members who still very much believe in the religion. They have become something that is looked upon coldly and with suspicion from their new neighbours.”

The speaker, Guzikoski said that the play is about war and who they believe is responsible for ruining their world. “It’s very much the Mithraics’ fault. So, in their mind, the people they’re frightening are the threatening of evil mass murderers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What is this Artificial Intelligence Called ‘THE TRUST’ in season 2?

“The Trust is a quantum computer and it has many godlike features,” Guzikowski said. “It was grown and its only real motive is to be incorruptible; Its only real purpose is to benefit all of humanity and nothing else than that!. It can’t get angry. It can’t decide that, No, we’re going to give everything to these people, or whatever it might be. It always looks at things through the figures, through the Collective, and what’s best for everyone, which can be problematic as we come to discover.”

Season 2 brought struggles for Mother

Season 1 brought great struggles for Mother when she was impregnated at the hands of her creator that gave birth to a toothy flying alien serpent. Season 2 added to it. The serpent is a very powerful symbol of shame,” Collin revealed. “And the whole guilt of having leaned yourself into believing that it was love. It was, importantly: I got carried away and believed someone loved me. And we had a baby. And it was a weapon of the holocaust. So there’s that, which is the science-fiction story of it. And then there’s the human part of it, which is the shame.

“The connection between this serpent and how she sees herself in relation to humanity is fascinating,” Guzikowski added. “Why is the thing that she created perceived as a monster and why is it that she has to give all to humanity? She is the servant of humanity, and yet she is a god. I think she’s trying to kind of work through that because the relationship she has with this serpent child is really in a lot of ways. Why am I serving humanity? This question is causing her to reflect on the purpose of her service.

Mother's time to make a choice is up. The new episode is now streaming. #RaisedByWolvesMax pic.twitter.com/Cuz7aLYB0D — Raised by Wolves on HBO Max (@RaisedWolvesMAX) February 10, 2022

Season 2 brought power-change

In the first season, we saw Mithraic soldiers be having influence and power while the atheists were on run. Season 2 made the tables turn. Now the atheists are the dominant force. Last year, we got to know about the Mithraic, the religious sect who were fatal enemies of the atheists back on Earth,” he said. “But now it’s kind of in reverse. Now, the Atheists are on top – they have everything that’s needed to spread their message and power. The Mithraic have been reduced to almost nothing.

Marcus is on a quest for knowledge

“Marcus is in search of the Tree of Knowledge,” Guzikowski explained. “He’s going to transform all of these atheists; he’s not going to try and fight them. And According to the prophecy, all who eat from this tree will be made pure. So, when he finds out this tree, he’ll have a way in which he would turn all of these atheists into believers. So that’s his hunt, as it were, for season 2.” So, if till now you have not started watching Raised by Wolves, then start now. You are missing one hell of an amazing sci-fi series.